Young man makes miniatures of Ankara’s historical houses

  • June 07 2020 16:45:00

ISTANBUL
A young man who has been making miniature Ottoman wooden houses has now amassed the country’s largest collection of such dwellings.

Berkay Karaca, a native of Ankara’s Beypazarı district, which is famous for its old Ottoman wooden houses, has become a master in making the houses.

First, he forms a model of the house with a special drawing.

Bringing together pieces of cut wood with the eye of an architect, Karaca decorates the houses with paint before adding them to his collection.

Karaca also prepares special wooden gift boxes that look like Beypazarı wooden houses for sister municipalities abroad.

The man, who has made hundreds of wooden house models so far, has received offers to work on the architecture of different provinces.

Karaca, meanwhile, said he was struggling to keep up with orders.

The goal of the young entrepreneur is to prepare a wooden model of all the historical buildings in the country to bequeath the art to future generations.

Turkey,

