Young girl who killed her molester released in the first trial

KARS – Demirören News Agency

Azra Erdağ, a high school student who killed Birdal Doğan who allegedly harassed her for three years in the village square in the Arpaçay district of the eastern province of Kars, was released by the court.

“He had been bothering me for three years. He even paid someone to kidnap me,” said Azra Erdağ, who was under the age of 18 at the time of the incident, in her defense at a local court in the eastern province of Kars.

“He came to me while I was giving water to the animals at the fountain and said he was going to kidnap and sell me. He insulted me heavily,” she added.

“So, I pulled the gun I was carrying with me out of fear and closed my eyes and fired. My purpose was to scare.”

The court decided to release Erdağ in accordance with the principle of proportionality, taking into account the available evidence and the length of time she was detained.

“I hid what happened to me and what I went through from my family. But I don’t want the girls who experience the same to do what I did,” Erdağ told Demirören News Agency after her release.

“Inform your family and friends, don’t be silent, don’t let what happened to me happen to you,” she added.

“This was a very grave and tragic event and Turkish justice made a bold decision and released my client, who was a victim of sexual assault,” said, Sinan Erdağı, Erdağ’s lawyer.

Erdağ, who was taken into custody after the incident that took place on March 1, 2022, was arrested and sent to prison.