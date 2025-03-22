Yerlikaya reports 343 detained amid protests over İmamoğlu's arrest

ANKARA

Interior Minister Ali Yerlikaya announced on March 22 that 343 suspects were detained across Türkiye during street protests sparked by an ongoing legal process against Istanbul Mayor Ekrem İmamoğlu, with the government slamming calls for mass mobilization.

Following İmamoğlu’s detention, the Istanbul Governor’s Office issued a four-day ban on March 19, prohibiting all manner of marches and gatherings across the metropolis.

Amid escalating calls for street demonstrations for the weekend, authorities in Ankara and İzmir imposed five-day restrictions on March 21, further tightening the ban.

The investigation accuses the Istanbul Metropolitan Municipality (IBB) of aiding the PKK/KCK terrorist group, igniting unrest nationwide in recent days.

Yerlikaya shared the update via social media, detailing the nationwide clampdown on the protests.

The Istanbul Chief Prosecutor’s Office probe into the municipality has fueled public outcry, prompting the demonstrations.

“Across these cities last night, 343 individuals were taken into custody,” Yerlikaya stated, outlining the scale of the response.

He stressed that authorities would not tolerate disruptions to public order or threats to national peace.

“Those chasing chaos and provocation through these actions will find no leeway,” the minister warned.

Yerlikaya praised the police for their unwavering commitment to maintaining stability.

“Our officers, the guardians of our calm and security, stand vigilant day and night,” he affirmed.

In a seperate post, the minister stressed that those trying to “terrorize the streets” through protest calls would fail in their aims.

“Police are on duty day and night, safeguarding our security and calm,” Yerlikaya added, underscoring their vigilance.

The protests erupted after the İstanbul Chief Public Prosecutor’s Office launched its investigation, targeting alleged terror links within the İBB.

Communication Director Fahrettin Altun also weighed in, slamming attempts to sway judicial processes through violence.

Altun posted on social media, arguing that such calls aim to undermine the ongoing investigation into serious claims.

“Türkiye won’t fall for this game or surrender to street chaos,” he declared, defending the rule of law.

He noted President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan’s tireless efforts amid global and regional challenges, contrasting this with opposition tactics.

"Türkiye will not tolerate attempts to ruin the public order and street terrorism,” Erdoğan has vowed on March 21 and urged the main opposition party to act responsibly and respect judicial processes.

Altun also accused the main opposition of ignoring broader issues, focusing instead on internal squabbles and stirring unrest.

“They’d rather incite violence than answer judicial allegations,” he said, calling their efforts futile.

The Communication Director emphasized Erdoğan’s relentless work for Türkiye, even during Ramadan’s demanding pace.

He criticized the opposition for dragging their crises onto the national stage, targeting the government unfairly.

“Violence in any form is wrong—democracy guides us,” Altun asserted, backing the state’s ability to discern guilt.