Protest ban extended amid street calls over İmamoğlu’s detention

Protest ban extended amid street calls over İmamoğlu’s detention

ANKARA
Protest ban extended amid street calls over İmamoğlu’s detention

Authorities have extended prohibitions on protests and demonstrations beyond Istanbul to encompass the capital Ankara and the western province of İzmir amid an ongoing legal process against Istanbul Mayor Ekrem İmamoğlu, with the government slamming calls for mass mobilization.

Following İmamoğlu’s detention, the Istanbul Governor’s Office issued a four-day ban on March 19, prohibiting all manner of marches and gatherings across the metropolis.

Amid escalating calls for street demonstrations for the weekend, authorities in Ankara and İzmir imposed five-day restrictions on March 21, further tightening the ban.

The police detained 53 people during overnight protests against the detention of İmamoğlu, Interior Minister Ali Yerlikaya announced.

Sixteen police officers were also injured in the clashes, Yerlikaya said.

Despite the ban imposed, thousands gathered outside city hall in Fatih’s Saraçhane region for second night in a row late on March 20.

Tensions escalated when a group of protesters tried to march toward Taksim Square, leading to clashes as police blocked their path. Scuffles continued into the night, with some protesters attempting to enter the city hall after being affected by tear gas.

“Yes, I am calling the people to the streets,” Republican People’s Party (CHP) leader Özgür Özel said.

He reiterated the call on March 21 when he visited to the Beylikdüzü Municipality as the district mayor is also among detainees.

Beyond Istanbul, student-led demonstrations took place in several universities, while local media reported clashes between police and protesters. Rallies were also held in the capital Ankara and the western province of İzmir.

In a message late on March 20, the minister harshly criticized the calls for protests from the opposition.

“Calling people to the streets and squares is irresponsible to say the least. No one can bear the consequences of inciting unrest — politically, legally or morally,” Yerlikaya stated.

The minister appealed to the protesters not to “fall into the provocateurs’ trap among them.”

More criticism came from Justice Minister Yılmaz Tunç.

“The right to assembly and demonstration is a fundamental right. However, street calls over ongoing judicial investigations are unlawful and unacceptable," he said.

Türkiye,

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() US revokes legal status for 500,000 immigrants

US revokes legal status for 500,000 immigrants
LATEST NEWS

  1. US revokes legal status for 500,000 immigrants

    US revokes legal status for 500,000 immigrants

  2. Japan, China, and South Korea agree to promote peace, cooperation

    Japan, China, and South Korea agree to promote peace, cooperation

  3. Mariah Carey did not steal 'All I Want For Christmas Is You,' judge says

    Mariah Carey did not steal 'All I Want For Christmas Is You,' judge says

  4. A daring viewpoint

    A daring viewpoint

  5. Folk poet Aşık Veysel remembered on anniversary of death

    Folk poet Aşık Veysel remembered on anniversary of death
Recommended
Folk poet Aşık Veysel remembered on anniversary of death

Folk poet Aşık Veysel remembered on anniversary of death
Family Ministry to provide training for Turks in Germany

Family Ministry to provide training for Turks in Germany
Yerlikaya reports 343 detained amid protests over İmamoğlus arrest

Yerlikaya reports 343 detained amid protests over İmamoğlu's arrest
Trump considers lifting sanctions, selling F-35 fighter jets to Türkiye: Report

Trump considers lifting sanctions, selling F-35 fighter jets to Türkiye: Report
Turkish Foreign Ministry condemns attack on Iraqi consulate in Istanbul

Turkish Foreign Ministry condemns attack on Iraqi consulate in Istanbul
VP Yılmaz warns against provocative rhetoric

VP Yılmaz warns against 'provocative rhetoric'
Türkiye stepping up diplomatic push for Gaza ceasefire: Erdoğan

Türkiye stepping up diplomatic push for Gaza ceasefire: Erdoğan
WORLD US revokes legal status for 500,000 immigrants

US revokes legal status for 500,000 immigrants

The United States said Friday it was terminating the legal status of hundreds of thousands of immigrants, giving them weeks to leave the country.
ECONOMY Germanys huge spending package passes final hurdle in upper house

Germany's huge spending package passes final hurdle in upper house

Germany's upper house of parliament on Friday gave the final seal of approval to a massive spending package to build up the military and overhaul infrastructure.
SPORTS Fenerbahçe out of Europa League on penalties

Fenerbahçe out of Europa League on penalties

Jack Butland was the hero as Rangers held its nerve in a penalty shoot-out to dump Jose Mourinho's Fenerbahçe out of the Europa League and reach the quarterfinals on March 13 night.
﻿