Protest ban extended amid street calls over İmamoğlu’s detention

ANKARA

Authorities have extended prohibitions on protests and demonstrations beyond Istanbul to encompass the capital Ankara and the western province of İzmir amid an ongoing legal process against Istanbul Mayor Ekrem İmamoğlu, with the government slamming calls for mass mobilization.

Following İmamoğlu’s detention, the Istanbul Governor’s Office issued a four-day ban on March 19, prohibiting all manner of marches and gatherings across the metropolis.

Amid escalating calls for street demonstrations for the weekend, authorities in Ankara and İzmir imposed five-day restrictions on March 21, further tightening the ban.

The police detained 53 people during overnight protests against the detention of İmamoğlu, Interior Minister Ali Yerlikaya announced.

Sixteen police officers were also injured in the clashes, Yerlikaya said.

Despite the ban imposed, thousands gathered outside city hall in Fatih’s Saraçhane region for second night in a row late on March 20.

Tensions escalated when a group of protesters tried to march toward Taksim Square, leading to clashes as police blocked their path. Scuffles continued into the night, with some protesters attempting to enter the city hall after being affected by tear gas.

“Yes, I am calling the people to the streets,” Republican People’s Party (CHP) leader Özgür Özel said.

He reiterated the call on March 21 when he visited to the Beylikdüzü Municipality as the district mayor is also among detainees.

Beyond Istanbul, student-led demonstrations took place in several universities, while local media reported clashes between police and protesters. Rallies were also held in the capital Ankara and the western province of İzmir.

In a message late on March 20, the minister harshly criticized the calls for protests from the opposition.

“Calling people to the streets and squares is irresponsible to say the least. No one can bear the consequences of inciting unrest — politically, legally or morally,” Yerlikaya stated.

The minister appealed to the protesters not to “fall into the provocateurs’ trap among them.”

More criticism came from Justice Minister Yılmaz Tunç.

“The right to assembly and demonstration is a fundamental right. However, street calls over ongoing judicial investigations are unlawful and unacceptable," he said.