Yachts race for parking spot in tourism hotspot Bodrum

  • July 23 2021 07:00:00

Yachts race for parking spot in tourism hotspot Bodrum

ISTANBUL
Yachts race for parking spot in tourism hotspot Bodrum

People in droves have thronged to the famous resort town of Bodrum in the southwestern province of Muğla on the Aegean coast during the long Eid al-Adha holiday, causing traffic jams on the roads.

With yacht owners racing for a good spot to anchor their vessels in surrounding bays during their stay, the town’s shoreline has become overcrowded as well.

They wait offshore to move in as soon as one yacht leaves, but those vessels on the sea are disrupting the sea traffic. Those lucky enough to find a good spot stay put, fearing that they may not be able to anchor their vessel if they leave.

The very first marine address for yachts was the Göltürkbükü, a famous bay at the north of the Peninsula.

Cennet Koyu (Paradise Bay in English) was another favorite bay where the yacht owners preferred to spend the Eid al-Adha holiday.

“There is no space left for parking any boats or yachts of any size at the Tilkicik Koyu,” said a local about a bay in the Yalıkavak neighborhood of Bodrum.

According to local marine experts, yacht owners did not prefer to spend days at the center of Bodrum or neighborhoods near the center, such as Bitez or Gümbet.

Bodrum is a tourism hub that hosts million-dollar yachts every year.

“Madame Gu,” which is 99 meters long, was the first megayacht that visited Bodrum this summer. A helicopter and some 90,000 liters of fuel were delivered to the yacht anchored at the port of Bodrum.

“Plan B,” 73 meters long, was another yacht that docked at Bodrum in July.

“The visits of megayachts are important for Bodrum and its locals,” said Orhan Dinç, the provincial head of the Marine Trade Association (DTO).

“The demand for yacht tourism has increased enormously due to the pandemic,” said Galip Gür, the provincial head of the World’s Most Beautiful Bays Association.

Underlining that Bodrum has been registered as “one of the most beautiful places” by the association, Gür said: “The number of the mega or the ultra yachts coming to Bodrum skyrocketed amid the pandemic.”

Dinç said he was happy that the number of megayachts coming to the region rose over the years.

“Bodrum is heaven. We have to keep it clean,” Dinç stressed.

Turkey,

WORLD Troubled Tokyo Olympics opens under COVID cloud

Troubled Tokyo Olympics opens under COVID cloud
MOST POPULAR

  1. Population in resort towns skyrocket

    Population in resort towns skyrocket

  2. Turkey does first exports of 'kamikaze drone' Kargu

    Turkey does first exports of 'kamikaze drone' Kargu

  3. Turkey responds to criticism on Turkish Cyprus opening Varosha

    Turkey responds to criticism on Turkish Cyprus opening Varosha

  4. Istanbul enjoys strong tourist activity

    Istanbul enjoys strong tourist activity

  5. Number of expats in Turkey triples

    Number of expats in Turkey triples
Recommended
Turkey aims to establish peace in Afghanistan: Parliament speaker

Turkey aims to establish peace in Afghanistan: Parliament speaker
EU lost its credibility on Cyprus issue, says Turkish foreign minister

EU lost its credibility on Cyprus issue, says Turkish foreign minister
Number of expats in Turkey triples

Number of expats in Turkey triples
Jab drive needs to pick up the pace, experts warn

Jab drive needs to pick up the pace, experts warn
Communications head slams ‘foreign-funded media outlets’

Communications head slams ‘foreign-funded media outlets’
Germany wants very good relations with Turkey: Merkel

Germany wants very good relations with Turkey: Merkel
WORLD Troubled Tokyo Olympics opens under COVID cloud

Troubled Tokyo Olympics opens under COVID cloud

The most troubled Olympics in modern history finally open in Tokyo on July 23, struggling to shake off lingering virus fears after a one-year postponement and a build-up marred by scandal and controversy.

ECONOMY Istanbul enjoys strong tourist activity

Istanbul enjoys strong tourist activity

Tens of thousands of people left Istanbul for resort towns to spend the long Eid al-Adha holiday in the country’s Aegean and Mediterranean coasts, but the megacity is enjoying strong interest from international tourists.

SPORTS Ahmed Musa joins Fatih Karagümrük

Ahmed Musa joins Fatih Karagümrük

Ahmed Musa on July 22 joined Istanbul’s VavaCars Fatih Karagümrük from Nigerian football club Kano Pillars.