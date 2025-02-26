Xi urges 'calm' response to challenges ahead of key meeting

Xi urges 'calm' response to challenges ahead of key meeting

BEIJING
Xi urges calm response to challenges ahead of key meeting

People look at a portrait of Chinese President Xi Jinping at the Museum of the Communist Party of China in Beijing on Feb. 23, 2025, ahead of the opening of the annual session of the National People’s Congress on March.

Chinese President Xi Jinping told top officials on Wednesday that Beijing should address domestic and international difficulties "calmly," one week before the country's biggest annual political gathering.

The world's second largest economy is facing down sluggish internal demand and a protracted property sector crisis, as well as the possibility of a deepening trade war with the United States after President Donald Trump took office.

Xi's comments were in response to a 2024 work report submitted by officials, which he "earnestly reviewed... and put forward important requirements," state news agency Xinhua said.

This year, "we must enhance our political capabilities, calmly respond to challenges brought about by changes in the domestic and international situation [and] adhere to the general key of working to seek progress while maintaining stability," Xi said, according to Xinhua.

Xi added that leaders must work to "promote the sustained recovery of the economy, steadily improve people's living standards and ensure stability in the overall social situation".

China is set to convene its largest annual political gathering in Beijing next week.

Known as the "Two Sessions", the event is centred upon plenary sessions of the National People's Congress and a top political advisory body.

Observers will be closely watching this year's gathering for signs of more robust policy support for the economy, which has struggled to achieve a full recovery since the Covid pandemic.

urges,

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Trump confirms visit by Zelensky on Friday

Trump confirms visit by Zelensky on Friday
LATEST NEWS

  1. Trump confirms visit by Zelensky on Friday

    Trump confirms visit by Zelensky on Friday

  2. Third İmralı visit set to bring long-awaited statement

    Third İmralı visit set to bring long-awaited statement

  3. Erdoğan: AKP to realize 'great, powerful Türkiye'

    Erdoğan: AKP to realize 'great, powerful Türkiye'

  4. Clip of Gaza as seaside resort posted on Trump social media

    Clip of Gaza as seaside resort posted on Trump social media

  5. Türkiye announces stricter measures to combat cybercrimes, fraud

    Türkiye announces stricter measures to combat cybercrimes, fraud
Recommended
Size of Istanbul’s taxi service market estimated at 48 bln liras

Size of Istanbul’s taxi service market estimated at 48 bln liras
Diesel cars are losing their shine to Turkish consumers

Diesel cars are losing their shine to Turkish consumers
Italy’s Leonardo seeks to boost cooperation with Baykar

Italy’s Leonardo seeks to boost cooperation with Baykar
Aselsan’s net income surged 45 percent last year

Aselsan’s net income surged 45 percent last year
EUs top team to embark on an unprecedented visit to India

EU's top team to embark on an "unprecedented" visit to India
Trump to sell gold card US visas for $5 million

Trump to sell 'gold card' US visas for $5 million
WORLD Trump confirms visit by Zelensky on Friday

Trump confirms visit by Zelensky on Friday

President Donald Trump said Wednesday that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky will visit the White House on Friday to finalize a critical minerals agreement with the U.S..

ECONOMY Size of Istanbul’s taxi service market estimated at 48 bln liras

Size of Istanbul’s taxi service market estimated at 48 bln liras

More than 20,000 taxis with nearly 41,000 drivers are operating in Istanbul, generating an annual revenue of 47.8 billion Turkish Liras ($1.3 billion), according to a report by consulting company Ernst & Young.
SPORTS Legal experts weigh in on Mourinho’s controversial post-match remarks

Legal experts weigh in on Mourinho’s controversial post-match remarks

Fenerbahçe football club head coach José Mourinho has ignited a heated debate following his comments after a Galatasaray-Fenerbahçe derby match on Feb. 24 in which he stated that “everyone on the opposing bench was jumping like monkeys.”
﻿