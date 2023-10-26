WWF launches project for disaster-resistant homes in Malatya

MALATYA
World Wildlife Fund (WWF) Türkiye has initiated a disaster recovery project in Malatya, one of the provinces severely impacted by the devastating February earthquakes.

The "Restorative Village" project, aligned with WWF Türkiye's "green recovery" call, aims to establish earthquake-resistant homes that are "harmonious with nature."

As part of the project's first phase, the foundations of the initial seven houses were laid in Yeşilyurt district's Kırlangıç neighborhood.

The effort focuses on utilizing debris effectively and sustainably, thereby contributing to the preservation of the natural environment during the reconstruction process.

The Environment, Urbanization and Climate Change Ministry, the Malatya Municipality, the Disaster and Emergency Management Presidency (AFAD) and Hacettepe University are taking part in the project.

The initiative began with a comprehensive forum that brought together a diverse group of stakeholders, including mayors from earthquake-affected provinces such as Malatya, Hatay and Adıyaman, ministries, experts, academics, civil society representatives and international financial institutions.

Following the forum, WWF Türkiye published a report outlining proposed solutions based on the discussions.

"This model, implemented with the involvement of various stakeholders and grounded in scientific knowledge, is a significant stride towards establishing resilient and nature-based habitats for the future," foundation's Türkiye head Nafiz Karadere said during the foundation-laying ceremony on Oct. 24.

Malatya Mayor Selahattin Gürkan, for his part, highlighted the scientific approach of the project, emphasizing that the construction of the seven houses will adhere to principles that preserve the delicate balance of nature.

"We have laid the foundations of these seven houses using a 300,000 euros loan secured through grants received by WWF. This marks the beginning of our efforts," Gürkan stated.

