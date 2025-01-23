WWF blasts Sweden, Finland over logging practices

WWF blasts Sweden, Finland over logging practices

GLAND, Switzerland
WWF blasts Sweden, Finland over logging practices

Sweden and Finland, Europe's most forested countries, are not doing enough to protect their primary and old-growth forests, falling short of EU commitments, the World Wildlife Fund (WWF) said in a report on Thursday.

"Thousands of hectares of forests with high conservation value are logged each year, despite their importance for climate stability, biodiversity, and long-term ecological health," said the WWF.

The two Nordic countries are "exploiting loopholes to allow logging in forests that should be safeguarded," the organization said in a statement.

Private forest owners insist they are complying with current legislation and that their felling of trees is sensible.

"Nobody cuts down trees just for the fun of it," Magnus Kindbom, forestry director at the Federation of Swedish Farmers (LRF), told AFP.

"It's because there's a need in society. And if we didn't use wood products, which have no negative impact on the climate, then we would have to use more fossil fuels, which always have a negative impact on the climate," he added.

"That's the dilemma we face: How to find the best compromise between having access to more biomass to improve the climate, and understanding its impact on biodiversity."

In Sweden, the forestry industry accounts for around 140,000 jobs, according to the Swedish Forest Industries Federation, which represents companies in the pulp, paper and wood-processing industries.

At the same time, forests, the second largest carbon sink after the oceans, help mitigate climate change, which for the WWF underlines the importance of preserving them.

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Türkiye ready to support resolving dispute between Rwanda, DRC: Erdoğan

Türkiye ready to support resolving dispute between Rwanda, DRC: Erdoğan

LATEST NEWS

  1. Türkiye ready to support resolving dispute between Rwanda, DRC: Erdoğan

    Türkiye ready to support resolving dispute between Rwanda, DRC: Erdoğan

  2. Türkiye’s crypto market faces more regulations

    Türkiye’s crypto market faces more regulations

  3. MGK updates top security document

    MGK updates top security document

  4. DEM Party says efforts will continue for terror-free Türkiye

    DEM Party says efforts will continue for terror-free Türkiye

  5. Erdoğan unveils major judicial reform plan

    Erdoğan unveils major judicial reform plan
Recommended
Hundreds leave West Bank camp during Israeli raid

Hundreds leave West Bank camp during Israeli raid
Russian strikes kill one, wound 25 in south Ukraine

Russian strikes kill one, wound 25 in south Ukraine
Hundreds wed as Thai same-sex marriage law comes into force

Hundreds wed as Thai same-sex marriage law comes into force
Our relations with Türkiye will be excellent: Syrias defense minister

'Our relations with Türkiye will be excellent': Syria's defense minister
Shooting, explosions in Jenin as Israel presses raid

Shooting, explosions in Jenin as Israel presses raid
Development Road Project key for Iraq, Türkiye, and Qatar, says Mosul governor

Development Road Project key for Iraq, Türkiye, and Qatar, says Mosul governor
WORLD Hundreds leave West Bank camp during Israeli raid

Hundreds leave West Bank camp during Israeli raid

Hundreds of residents of the occupied West Bank's Jenin refugee camp were leaving their homes on Thursday, days into a large-scale Israeli raid in the area.
ECONOMY Consumer confidence declines 0.4 percent in January: Data

Consumer confidence declines 0.4 percent in January: Data

The consumer confidence index declined by 0.4 percent month-on-month in January after rising 1.9 percent the previous month, the Turkish Statistical Institute (TÜİK) said on Jan. 23.
SPORTS Galatasaray crowned winter champion in Süper Lig

Galatasaray crowned winter champion in Süper Lig

Galatasaray ended the first half of the Turkish Süper Lig season atop the standings, eight points clear of its closest follower thanks to a Victor Osimhen-led 5-1 win over Kayserispor on Dec. 22 night.
﻿