‘Writer's Table’ set in memory of Hungarian writer Ágota Kristóf

‘Writer's Table’ set in memory of Hungarian writer Ágota Kristóf

ISTANBUL
‘Writers Table’ set in memory of Hungarian writer Ágota Kristóf

The Literature and Gastronomy meetings, organized by the Hungarian Cultural Center and Minoa Bookstore, continue tonight in memory of Hungarian writer Ágota Kristóf, who fascinated with her simple and realistic narrative, the world she created and her literary language.

The event, called "A Writer's Table," will be organized at Lokanta in Minoa Pera in Istanbul’s Tepebaşı.

Ágnes Tóth, the chef of the meetings, has prepared a menu reflecting the versatile face of Hungarian gastronomy. Kristóf's books will be explained with the presentation of Eylül Görmüş, the volunteer ambassador of Hungarian Literature, during the dinner.

Chef Tóth’s special menu, prepared in the footsteps of writer Kristóf, who spent his childhood in the cities of Kőszeg and Zalaegerszeg in Western Hungary, close to the Austrian border, was inspired by the flavors of the region.

The life and works of Ágota Kristóf, who is an immigrant herself and whose books focus on the issue of immigration, will be discussed during this special meeting.

Kristóf was Born in Hungary in 1935. During the suppression of the anti-communist uprising by the Soviet army in 1956, she had to leave Hungary with her politically active husband and baby. Establishing a new life in Neuchatel, Switzerland, Kristof learned French while working in a watch factory.

In the 1970s, Kristóf wrote theater plays and achieved great success with the first book of her trilogy, "The Notebook," published in 1986. The second book of the trilogy, "The Proof," was published in 1988, and "The Third Lie" was published in 1991. This trilogy brought the author recognition and she was awarded many awards. In her books, she described the horrors of war and its impact on people, especially children. Kristóf died in Switzerland in 2011.

Minoa, which was selected as the Bookstore of the Year at the London Book Fair International Excellence Awards 2023, was opened as an independent bookstore and cafe in Istanbul’s Akaretler in 2014. Following its second branch in Nişantaşı, Minoas opened in Maslak and Caddebostan.

The bookstore, which offers its book selection on Minoa.com, opened Minoa Pera in Tepebaşı in 2023.

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() US: No ‘fair, transparent’ election conditions in Syria’s northeast

US: No ‘fair, transparent’ election conditions in Syria’s northeast
LATEST NEWS

  1. US: No ‘fair, transparent’ election conditions in Syria’s northeast

    US: No ‘fair, transparent’ election conditions in Syria’s northeast

  2. Turkish top diplomat in talks with allies over Gaza, Ukraine

    Turkish top diplomat in talks with allies over Gaza, Ukraine

  3. Erdoğan holds phone call with Hungarian PM

    Erdoğan holds phone call with Hungarian PM

  4. Sweden says Iran using Swedish gangs to target other states

    Sweden says Iran using Swedish gangs to target other states

  5. NATO allies' support grows for Ukrainian strikes in Russia

    NATO allies' support grows for Ukrainian strikes in Russia
Recommended
Rare planetary parade to occur in sky

Rare planetary parade to occur in sky
Jackie Matisse’s kites fly in Arter

Jackie Matisse’s kites fly in Arter
Rome museum gives stolen artifacts their due

Rome museum gives stolen artifacts their due
Giant pandas to return to Washingtons National Zoo

Giant pandas to return to Washington's National Zoo
Singer Dua Lipa condemns Israeli genocide in Gaza

Singer Dua Lipa condemns 'Israeli genocide' in Gaza
Pandemic bike boom is over

Pandemic bike boom is over
Roman-era coin returned to museum by youngest donor

Roman-era coin returned to museum by youngest donor
WORLD US: No ‘fair, transparent’ election conditions in Syria’s northeast

US: No ‘fair, transparent’ election conditions in Syria’s northeast

The United States has asserted that Syria's northeast fails to ensure "fair, free and transparent” election conditions, in a rebuke to the YPG terrorist group's recent attempts to hold local polls in the region.
ECONOMY OPEC+ meeting set to maintain current output: analysts

OPEC+ meeting set to maintain current output: analysts

Members of the OPEC+ cartel of oil-producing nations are likely to maintain current output cuts at their biannual meeting on June 2, analysts told AFP, opting for caution in the face of geopolitical uncertainties.

SPORTS Ergin Ataman’s Panathinaikos claims Euroleague title

Ergin Ataman’s Panathinaikos claims Euroleague title

Panathinaikos came back from a 14-point deficit and captured its seventh EuroLeague title on May 26 night, defeating the presumed favorite Real Madrid 95-80.
﻿