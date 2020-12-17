Wrestler Yasemin Adar wins silver

ANKARA- Anadolu Agency
Turkish female wrestler Yasemin Adar won the silver medal on Dec. 16 in the 2020 Individual World Cup being held in Serbia.

Adar lost the gold medal game 3-0 by VFA (victory by fall) against her German opponent Aline Rotter Focken in the women's 76 kg category.

Focken won the gold, while Adar had to return home with a silver medal.

The matches in the women's category ended as Turkish female wrestlers won two silver medals and one bronze.

Hosted in Belgrade, the Individual World Cup tournament will end on Dec. 18.

The tournament will go on with men's freestyle matches.

