Wounded Fenebahçe aims to extend league lead

  • October 02 2021 07:00:00

Wounded Fenebahçe aims to extend league lead

ISTANBUL
Wounded Fenebahçe aims to extend league lead

Fenerbahçe will aim to return to winning ways when it plays Kasımpaşa in the Turkish Süper Lig on Oct. 3 following a devastating loss in the Europa League.

The Istanbul club lost 3-0 to Olympiacos of Greece on Sept. 30 at home in a Group D match, with Brazilian striker Francisco Soares scoring an early goal for the visitors. Giorgos Masouras added two more in the 63rd and 68th minutes to put salt to Fenerbahçe’s wounds.

Coach Vitor Pereira is aware that he does not have much time to turn things around to avoid further slump.

“It is a difficult result for us; we have to make up for it on the road [in the group match in Athens],” he said.

“On Sunday, we need to give our fans the three points they deserve,” the Portuguese added, referring to the league leader’s Kasımpaşa match.

The experienced coach believes that his relatively young squad has the potential to be much better.

“I believe in the future of this team because it has quality and character,” Pereira said. “My players played with their emotions, not their minds. We are just gaining experience, making mistakes, and we want to fix these mistakes.”

The other Turkish club in the Europa League, Galatasaray, returned with one point from France after holding Marseille to a goalless draw on Sept. 30.

The club next travels to Rizespor for a Süper Lig game on Oct. 3.

There was tension at the Velodrome stadium as three police officers were injured after smoke bombs and firecrackers were thrown at the game.

The match was delayed by eight minutes late in the first half as projectiles were lobbed from the end of the stadium where fans of the Turkish club were grouped, officials said.

There were also clashes between rival sets of fans before calm was restored.

“Tonight, it took 550 police officers for a football match to take place. Three of them were injured; they have my full support,” prefect of police, Frederique Camilleri, wrote on Twitter.

Galatasaray fans were banned from traveling from Turkey for the high-risk game. However, the club boasts thousands of supporters throughout the rest of Europe.

“Our supporters are important to us. I asked them to stay calm. They listened to me,” Galatasaray coach Fatih Terim said after the game.

Trabzonspor, which trails Fenerbahçe by one point in league standings, visits Kayserispor on Oct. 2, while third-placed Altay will travel to Gaziantep on Oct. 3.

Defending champion Beşiktaş, licking its wound following a 2-0 loss at Ajax in a Champions League match on Sept. 28, will aim for its first league win in three matches, when it hosts Sivasspor on Oct. 2.

Elsewhere in the Süper Lig, Antalyaspor hosts Adana Demirspor, Karagümrük plays city rival Başakşehir at home, Alanyaspor visits Konyaspor, Göztepe hosts Giresunspor and Malatyaspor takes on Hatayspor at home.

süper league,

TURKEY Parliament Speaker dismisses opposition calls for early polls

Parliament Speaker dismisses opposition calls for early polls
MOST POPULAR

  1. Dance moves of doctor triggers debate on social media

    Dance moves of doctor triggers debate on social media

  2. Couple who communicated, married through Google Translate fall out of love

    Couple who communicated, married through Google Translate fall out of love

  3. Turkey says Greek-French defense pact harms NATO alliance

    Turkey says Greek-French defense pact harms NATO alliance

  4. Marseille-Galatasaray match halted after rivals fans clash

    Marseille-Galatasaray match halted after rivals fans clash

  5. New constitution to be best gift to nation on Turkey’s centennial: Erdoğan

    New constitution to be best gift to nation on Turkey’s centennial: Erdoğan
Recommended
Marseille-Galatasaray match halted after rivals fans clash

Marseille-Galatasaray match halted after rivals fans clash
National gymnast İbrahim Çolak named athlete of year

National gymnast İbrahim Çolak named athlete of year
Injury-hit Beşiktaş to play Ajax in Champions League

Injury-hit Beşiktaş to play Ajax in Champions League
Fenerbahçe take top spot in Turkish Süper Lig

Fenerbahçe take top spot in Turkish Süper Lig
Adana Demirspor routs Gaziantep FK 4-0 in Turkish Süper Lig

Adana Demirspor routs Gaziantep FK 4-0 in Turkish Süper Lig
Turkish swimmer becomes finswimming world champion

Turkish swimmer becomes finswimming world champion
WORLD Australia to ease 18-month-old border closure ’within weeks’

Australia to ease 18-month-old border closure ’within weeks’

Australia will begin to reopen its borders next month, the country’s prime minister said on Oct. 1, 18 months after citizens were banned from traveling overseas without permission.
ECONOMY Turkish manufacturing activity expands in September

Turkish manufacturing activity expands in September

Turkey’s Purchase Managers Index (PMI) for September slipped to 52.5, according to data revealed by the Istanbul Chamber of Industry (İSO) and IHS Markit on Oct. 1.
SPORTS Marseille-Galatasaray match halted after rivals fans clash

Marseille-Galatasaray match halted after rivals fans clash

The Europa League game between Marseille and Galatasaray was interrupted for about 10 minutes after rival fans threw flares and firecrackers at each other at Stade Velodrome on Sept. 30. 