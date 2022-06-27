World’s ugliest dog: Mr Happy Face

  • June 27 2022 07:00:00

World’s ugliest dog: Mr Happy Face

PETALUMA
World’s ugliest dog: Mr Happy Face

With a tuft of punk-style hair and a tongue sticking perennially out the side of his mouth, a dog named Mr Happy Face has been crowned the world’s homeliest pooch.

This 17-year-old Chinese crested defeated nine competitors Friday in the World’s Ugliest Dog Contest, a decades-old event held annually in Petaluma, California.

The champ was adopted as a rescue last year by a 41-year-old Arizona musician, Jeneda Benally.

“During the pandemic, I had hoped to either have a baby or adopt a dog. Since having a baby would have been an act of God, I opted to adopt a dog,” Benally said as she introduced this one at the contest.

At the shelter she said she was told about an older dog with health problems, a creature that “could be inbred because he was so ugly.”

“The shelter staff tried to prepare me for what I was about to see. I saw a creature who was indeed old, needed a second chance and deserved to be loved,” said the proud owner.

She said Mr. Happy Face had previously lived with a person who hoarded and conditions were abominable. “He was a survivor of abuse and neglect,” she said.

Vets said that with his poor health the dog might only live a few weeks.

“Love, kindness and mommy kisses have helped him defy the anticipated short life that we all expected him to have with our family,” Benally added.

“His hobbies include sleeping, snoring, woofing in his sleep and making odd sounds when he is happy.”

ECONOMY Despite strong summer start, Europe’s aviation industry frets

Despite strong summer start, Europe’s aviation industry frets
MOST POPULAR

  1. Famous Turkish actor moves into windmill

    Famous Turkish actor moves into windmill

  2. Bursa sets eyes on Saudi Arabian tourists

    Bursa sets eyes on Saudi Arabian tourists

  3. Türkiye reiterates need for solid moves from Sweden, Finland

    Türkiye reiterates need for solid moves from Sweden, Finland

  4. Public furious over court’s reason for reducing jail term of Gültekin’s killer

    Public furious over court’s reason for reducing jail term of Gültekin’s killer

  5. US appreciates Türkiye’s efforts for Ukraine’s grain export

    US appreciates Türkiye’s efforts for Ukraine’s grain export
Recommended
Manufacturers struggle to keep pace with vinyl record demand

Manufacturers struggle to keep pace with vinyl record demand
FBI seizes Basquiat paintings amid doubts over authenticity

FBI seizes Basquiat paintings amid doubts over authenticity
Drought-hit Milan to close fountains

Drought-hit Milan to close fountains
Canadian gold miners find rare mummified baby woolly mammoth

Canadian gold miners find rare mummified baby woolly mammoth
TikTok releases first album of viral hits

TikTok releases first album of viral hits
French court convicts 8 for stealing Banksy from Paris attack site

French court convicts 8 for stealing Banksy from Paris attack site
WORLD In Lebanon, how to say ‘I do’ sparks fierce debate

In Lebanon, how to say ‘I do’ sparks fierce debate

Dona-Maria Nammour was looking for a love story. The night she met Mazen Jaber for the first time, they ended up dancing for hours.

ECONOMY Despite strong summer start, Europe’s aviation industry frets

Despite strong summer start, Europe’s aviation industry frets

Air traffic is booming this summer, but after European vacations are over will passenger demand hold up?

SPORTS Türkiye favorite pick for Euro 2032: UEFA president

Türkiye favorite pick for Euro 2032: UEFA president

Türkiye is the favorite candidate to host Euro 2032 tournament, UEFA President Aleksander Ceferin has said while talking about Italy’s candidacy.