World’s 'first bread' introduced to passengers on flight

ISTANBUL

Turkish Airlines (THY) introduced bread made from wheat produced in Şanlıurfa’s Göbeklitepe and considered the "world's first bread" to passengers on a flight to New York on Sept. 22.

In a statement from THY’s Press Office, it was reported that THY showcased the 12,000-year-old bread made from the "first grain of civilization," which was found during archaeological excavations in the Taş Tepeler region.

The statement noted that the "first bread in history," made from one of Anatolia’s oldest grain varieties and included in the menu of the flight, reflects THY's effort to share Turkish culture with its guests and combine traditions with modern innovations. It was also mentioned that the bread, prepared by the Istanbul-based catering company Turkish DO&CO, received consultancy from award-winning Turkish gourmet chef Ömür Akkor and academic Çetin Şenkul.

The statement added, "The bread, served warm before the meal, will be offered in a special bag with butter and olive oil to 'business class' guests traveling intercontinental."

It was also noted that a film premiere for the bread, described as the world's first, was held in the Göbeklitepe, Karahantepe and Euphrates River regions with the support of the Culture and Tourism Ministry.

It was highlighted that this first bread, produced from wheat domesticated 12,000 years ago in the Taş Tepeler region, reflects the agricultural history of Anatolia, and caused changes in dietary habits and reshaped social structures.