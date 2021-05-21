World’s first all-carbon superyacht Khalilah stands off Bodrum

  • May 21 2021 07:00:00

MUĞLA
Bodrum, Turkey’s tourism hotspot in the Aegean coasts, which has become a destination for million-dollar luxury yachts over the last decade, has welcomed its first superyacht of the year docked in Yalıkavak Marina on the north of the Bodrum Peninsula.

With the Marshall Islands flag on it, “Khalilah,” the 48-meter-long superyacht, belongs to Russian oil baron Alexei Golubovich.

It was unclear if the Russian tycoon was inside the yacht, which is colored in gold and estimated to be worth around $30 million.

Sealing the opportunity, people nearby took pictures of the luxurious yacht built by shipyard Palmer Johnson on July 25, 2014.

The beam of Khalilah is 11 meters, and the draught is 2.1 meters. The material used for the yacht is CFRP, which stands for carbon fiber reinforced plastic. Therefore, the yacht was known as “the world’s first all-carbon superyacht.”

Khalilah can reach a maximum speed of 32 knots (59 kilometers] and a cruising speed of 28 knots (52 kilometers).

Born in June 1964, Golubovich is a former Yukos director and the founder of Arbat Capital. His net worth is $400 million.

