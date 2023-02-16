World stars ask for support for quake survivors

ISTANBUL

After two deadly earthquakes rattled Türkiye’s south and left scores of people homeless and in grief, world stars with millions of followers have come forward in solidarity for earthquake victims.

Announcing their aid campaigns on their social media accounts, famous names in their respective fields are making a call to their fans to support earthquake survivors.

U.S. metal band Metallica’s foundation made a statement on Feb. 14, saying: “The human toll is devastating, as more than 36,000 people have been killed; tragically, that number is expected to rise in the coming days. And the estimated financial damage exceeds $84 billion in Türkiye alone. All Within My Hands has granted $125,000 each to Direct Relief and World Central Kitchen; both organizations have had boots on the ground providing hands-on aid since the day after the quakes hit.”

“Direct Relief is actively responding to the crisis through its network of regional healthcare partners. The organization is fulfilling requests for medical supplies - with over 22 tons already allocated - such as emergency medical packs, antibiotics, cardiovascular medicines, analgesics, personal hygiene kits, oral rehydration salts, acetaminophen, prenatal vitamins, and more. Mobilizing these urgent deliveries follows the organization’s immediate response of providing financial support for search and rescue efforts to [Turkish Search & Rescue Team] AKUT,” Metallica said on its website.

Madonna, who shared various photos taken in the quake-hit zones, made a donation call, too. “Everyone is talking about Love on Valentine’s Day!! Let’s send All our Love and Healing energy to Türkiye And Syria who have suffered great Loss and Devastation in this immense earthquake. 33,181 people have died. So many have lost their homes and jobs not to mention their loved ones. Entire cities have been erased. It’s heartbreaking! The best place to donate is ahbap.org,” she wrote on her Instagram account.

Making a list of organizations for donations, Patti Smith said, “This is a way to show love on Valentine’s Day. Help support these organizations. A crack in the earth, a million broken hearts.”

Queen’s guitarist Brian May shared the aid campaign by the British-based Disasters Emergency Committee (DEC) and asked for support from his followers.

British actor Orlando Bloom and U.S. actress Natalie Portman also made calls on their Instagram account for donations to earthquake survivors.