World sends rescuers, aid as Venezuela reels from quakes

World sends rescuers, aid as Venezuela reels from quakes

CARACAS
World sends rescuers, aid as Venezuela reels from quakes

Volunteers search for possible victims in a collapsed building following twin earthquakes in Caraballeda, La Guaira state, some 40 km northeast of Caracas, on June 25, 2026. (AFP)

Offers of rescue support, aid and condolences continued to pour in for Venezuela on June 26, a day after two powerful earthquakes killed at least 235 people and injured more than 1,500.

 

United Nations-certified rescuers will help search for quake survivors, interim president Delcy Rodriguez said in a televised message.

Türkiye said a 67-strong team of search and rescue experts, medics and aid workers with two search dogs and three rescue vehicles would leave Istanbul Friday morning in two military planes.

Spain and France were sending dozens of specialists, and Germany promised six military transport planes.

Switzerland mobilized 80 personnel, eight rescue dogs and 18 tonnes of equipment to be sent to Venezuela as soon as possible.

Dutch Foreign Trade Minister Sjoerd Sjoerdsma announced a two-million-euro aid package to deploy a search-and-rescue team, while the Czech Republic said its team was preparing to fly in.

The International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies (IFRC) said it had released $2.5 million to support recovery efforts.

Pope Leo XIV sent "initial" emergency aid of 100,000 euros ($114,000) to Venezuela, the Vatican announced.

 

The United States said it was deploying two warships, transport planes and helicopters and mobilising $150 million in aid.

Secretary of State Marco Rubio promised a "whole-of-government response" that would be "fast" and "effective."

"We will be there for our new and great friends," said US President Donald Trump. The US military ousted and captured Nicolas Maduro in January and Venezuela now operates under the close watch of Washington.

China said it was "willing to provide what help it can in an appropriate manner according to the needs of the Venezuelan side," according to foreign ministry spokesperson Guo Jiakun.

Iranian foreign ministry spokesman Esmaeil Baqaei voiced "Iran's readiness to provide any assistance required in relief and rescue operations".

 

Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva announced the dispatch of a field hospital to Venezuela, as well as 36 firefighters and several rescue and communications specialists via two flights on Friday and Saturday.

Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum said her country was sending a military team of rescuers and medical personnel to Venezuela and would send further assistance if necessary.

"Mexico always stands in solidarity and always will," she earlier posted on X.

El Salvador's President Nayib Bukele said he had readied 300 rescuers and paramedics and 50 tons of equipment, medicines and basic supplies.

Cuban health workers were already "fully mobilized and providing medical services to the affected population," said Foreign Minister Bruno Rodriguez.

Chilean President Jose Antonio Kast said he was dispatching humanitarian aid and rescue teams to Venezuela.

Colombia, which also felt the quakes, will send more than 60 rescuers and 12 tons of humanitarian aid to its neighbor, its disaster management agency said.

"Colombia will always help Venezuela," President Gustavo Petro posted on X.

Argentina, Costa Rica and Uruguay also expressed solidarity, while Ecuador and the Dominican Republic both said they had readied aid to send.

 

Japan offered "sincere condolences to those affected" in Venezuela. The east Asian nation was rocked by a 7.2-magnitude quake itself on Thursday, escaping with no major damage.

Spain was the first of several European countries to react to the quakes.

Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez offered "full support" to the Venezuelan people, adding: "Our thoughts are with the victims and their families."

Italian leader Giorgia Meloni and Germany's Friedrich Merz echoed these sentiments.

The French government said it stood "in solidarity" with the Venezuelan people before confirming that its embassy in Caracas had been damaged in the disaster.

Two warring nations, Ukraine and Russia, also sent their condolences without specific aid offers.

The European Union said it had activated its satellite surveillance system, with aid commissioner Hadja Lahbib writing online: "We stand ready to step up assistance."

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