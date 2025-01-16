World leaders urge aid, war's end after Gaza deal

ISTANBUL

World figures hailed the announcement of a ceasefire and hostage-prisoner exchange agreement between Israel and Hamas, urging them to stick to it and hurry aid to Gaza civilians.

United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said it was "imperative that this ceasefire removes the significant security and political obstacles to delivering aid across Gaza so that we can support a major increase in urgent life-saving humanitarian support.”

European Commission chief Ursula von der Leyen expressed that "both parties must fully implement this agreement, as a stepping stone toward lasting stability in the region.”

The president of neighboring Egypt, Abdel Fattah al-Sisi, called for "the entry of urgent humanitarian aid" into Gaza. He said the deal followed "strenuous efforts" by Egypt, Qatar and the United States.

"Today, the world realized that the patience of the people of Gaza and the steadfastness of the Palestinian resistance forced the Zionist regime to retreat," Iran supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei said, adding that Israel was "defeated.”

France's President Emmanuel Macron said the agreement must be "respected" and followed by a "political solution.”

Germany's Chancellor Olaf Scholz said the deal "opens the door to a permanent end to the war.

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer called it "the long overdue news that the Israeli and Palestinian people have desperately been waiting for.”

He urged steps for a "permanently better future... grounded in a two-state solution.”

Saudi Arabia's Foreign ministry stressed "the need to adhere to the agreement and stop the Israeli aggression on Gaza.”

Brazil's foreign ministry called on the parties to "respect the terms of the accord, to guarantee a permanent end to hostilities.”