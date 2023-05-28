World leaders congratulate Erdoğan

ANKARA
Leaders from across the globe took to social media to extend their congratulations to Recep Tayyip Erdoğan as he secured his reelection in the presidential runoff election.

U.S. President Joe Biden congratulated Erdoğan via a Twitter post. ''Congratulations to President Recep Tayyip Erdogan of Türkiye on his re-election. I look forward to continuing to work together as NATO Allies on bilateral issues and shared global challenges,'' Biden said. 

Russian President Vladimir Putin congratulated his Turkish counterpart, adding that he appreciates Erdoğan’s contribution to strengthening “friendly” relations between Moscow and Ankara, and expressed his readiness to continue “constructive dialogue” on bilateral, regional and international agenda, the Kremlin said in a statement.

“The victory in the elections was a natural result of your selfless work as head of the Republic of Türkiye, clear evidence of the Turkish people’s support for your efforts to strengthen state sovereignty and pursue a self-sustaining, independent foreign policy,” he said.

French leader Emmanuel Macron also extended his congratulations to Erdoğan on Twitter, saying the two nations have “immense challenges” to work on together, which includes the “return of peace to Europe.”

Azerbaijan’s President İlham Aliyev had a phone conversation with Erdoğan to personally extend his congratulations and invited him for a visit to Baku, the capital of Azerbaijan.

In a tweet, Qatari Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani expressed his congratulations, wishing Erdogan success in his new term and emphasizing the aspirations of the Turkish people for progress and prosperity.

Hungarian President Katalin Novak also joined in congratulating the president, expressing her eagerness to strengthen the bilateral partnership between the two countries. She highlighted Türkiye’s importance for Europe’s stability and its potential role in contributing to peace in Ukraine. Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban also extended his congratulations.

Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic conveyed his congratulations to Erdoğan, while Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev personally talked to him in a phone call, recognizing his reelection as the Turkish president.

For his part, Montenegro leader Milo Dukanovic also extended his congratulations to Erdoğan and expressed his hope for further progress in bilateral relations.

Georgia’s President Irakli Garibanhvili, referring to Erdoğan as a “great friend,” offered his congratulations on the convincing reelection, expressing eagerness to strengthen the bonds of friendship and strategic partnership.

