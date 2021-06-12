World-famous Cappadocia drew over 60,000 tourists this May

  • June 12 2021 07:00:00

World-famous Cappadocia drew over 60,000 tourists this May

NEVŞEHİR
World-famous Cappadocia drew over 60,000 tourists this May

Turkey’s world-famous Cappadocia region, home to fabled fairy chimneys and stunning balloon rides, welcomed over 60,000 tourists this May, local tourism officials said in a statement on June 11.

According to authorities in the central Nevşehir province, 61,634 people visited 17 top tourist sites in Cappadocia.

With 17,774 visitors, the famed Göreme open-air museum was the most-visited destination in Cappadocia.

It was followed by the Zelve open-air museum, which drew 17,477 visitors, and the underground city of Kaymaklı, which attracted 11,571 visitors, according to the statement.

Cappadocia has become a popular destination worldwide in recent years with its famous underground cities, “fairy chimney” volcanic cones and hot air balloon rides, along with churches and chapels carved into rocks, and shelters used during the early years of the Christian faith.

The region offers tourists a visual feast in central Turkey and appears like a fairy-tale land with its blankets of snow and fog,

Last year, the Turkish Parliament ratified a bill that aims to protect the historic fabric of the region.

With the approval of the bill, Cappadocia Field Authority was established that has the authority to demolish or restore buildings and sell or rent government property in Cappadocia.

In line with the law, some 310 unauthorized buildings were demolished in the last two years in the historical site.

Authorities have also implemented stringent measures as part of the Safe Tourism Certification Program, allowing visitors to take in the sights and sounds of the UNESCO World Heritage site.

nature, history,

WORLD Interfaith march honors Muslim family killed in Canada truck attack

Interfaith march honors Muslim family killed in Canada truck attack
MOST POPULAR

  1. Turkey discovers 20-ton gold reserve worth $1.2 bln: Minister

    Turkey discovers 20-ton gold reserve worth $1.2 bln: Minister

  2. Russians look forward to restarting flights to Turkey

    Russians look forward to restarting flights to Turkey

  3. Finance minister vows to fight inflation decisively

    Finance minister vows to fight inflation decisively

  4. Italy convincing in 3-0 win over Turkey to open Euro 2020

    Italy convincing in 3-0 win over Turkey to open Euro 2020

  5. US Navy warship crosses Bosphorus, enters Black Sea

    US Navy warship crosses Bosphorus, enters Black Sea
Recommended
US Navy warship crosses Bosphorus, enters Black Sea

US Navy warship crosses Bosphorus, enters Black Sea
Turkish, British, Italian defense chiefs meet in Sicily

Turkish, British, Italian defense chiefs meet in Sicily
High-level delegation from Turkey to visit Libya

High-level delegation from Turkey to visit Libya
Turkish scientist Sırma Örgüç named 2021 Schmidt Science Fellow

Turkish scientist Sırma Örgüç named 2021 Schmidt Science Fellow
Turkish parliament to probe mucilage threatening Marmara Sea

Turkish parliament to probe mucilage threatening Marmara Sea
Turkey secured most of lands bordering Syria: Erdoğan

Turkey secured most of lands bordering Syria: Erdoğan
WORLD Interfaith march honors Muslim family killed in Canada truck attack

Interfaith march honors Muslim family killed in Canada truck attack

Several thousand people joined an interfaith marched on June 11 evening honoring the four members of a Muslim family who were killed in an attack that has shocked Canada.
ECONOMY Finance minister vows to fight inflation decisively

Finance minister vows to fight inflation decisively

Treasury and Finance Minister Lütfi Elvan vowed on June 11 to continue to fight against inflation to ensure prosperity, saying that the government and the Turkish Central Bank would be in close cooperation for this purpose.
SPORTS Italy convincing in 3-0 win over Turkey to open Euro 2020

Italy convincing in 3-0 win over Turkey to open Euro 2020

Italy waited a long time for this European Championship to start and then showed on June 11 just how eager the team was to play the tournament opener.