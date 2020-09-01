World Bank okays $500 mln loan for Turkish firms

  • September 01 2020 10:14:00

World Bank okays $500 mln loan for Turkish firms

ANKARA- Anadolu Agency
World Bank okays $500 mln loan for Turkish firms

The World Bank approved a loan of $500 million for a project in Turkey targeting to finance small- and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) affected by the economic impacts of COVID-19.

According to a bank statement, the Turkey Emergency Firm Support Project will be implemented through two public banks.

It will include a $250 million line of credit to VakifBank, to be lent directly to eligible SMEs, it said.

Also, $250 million line of credit will be given to the Turkey Development and Investment Bank (TKYB), which will be available to commercial banks, leasing companies, and factoring companies under a wholesale structure.

"A key pillar of the Bank's approach to supporting client countries in mitigating the impact of COVID-19 on their economies, firms, and workers entails ensuring sustainable business growth and job creation as countries restructure their economies," said Auguste Kouame, World Bank country director for Turkey.

The financing provided under the project is mostly in the form of working capital sub-loans, noted Gunhild Berg, Alper Ahmet Oğuz and David Stephen Knight, task team leaders of the project.

They stressed it will help keep SMEs afloat and maintain employment during the acute phase of the crisis.

The project will pay special attention to women-centered firms and firms operating in regions lagging behind developed areas.

MOST POPULAR

  1. Deaths of doctors from virus alarm health workers

    Deaths of doctors from virus alarm health workers

  2. Turkey slams Greek troop deployment to Meis Island

    Turkey slams Greek troop deployment to Meis Island

  3. Heatwave across Turkey continues as mercury rises

    Heatwave across Turkey continues as mercury rises

  4. Turkey slams Russia for inviting the YPG to Moscow for talks

    Turkey slams Russia for inviting the YPG to Moscow for talks

  5. Time for bold steps on Cyprus, eastern Mediterranean, Turkey’s EU bid

    Time for bold steps on Cyprus, eastern Mediterranean, Turkey’s EU bid
Recommended
Turkish, Libyan central banks sign cooperation MoU

Turkish, Libyan central banks sign cooperation MoU
Exports stand at $15 bln in July

Exports stand at $15 bln in July
Turkish economy narrows 9.9 pct in Q2

Turkish economy narrows 9.9 pct in Q2
Turkish woman appointed to senior role at Nielsen

Turkish woman appointed to senior role at Nielsen
Robotization of Turkish enterprises speeds up

Robotization of Turkish enterprises speeds up
Daily power consumption down 3.7 pct on Aug 29

Daily power consumption down 3.7 pct on Aug 29
WORLD European children back to school amidst virus fears

European children back to school amidst virus fears

French pupils go back to school on Sept. 1 as schools across Europe open their doors to greet returning pupils this month, nearly six months after the coronavirus outbreak forced them to close and despite rising infection rates across the continent.
ECONOMY World Bank okays $500 mln loan for Turkish firms

World Bank okays $500 mln loan for Turkish firms

The World Bank approved a loan of $500 million for a project in Turkey targeting to finance small- and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) affected by the economic impacts of COVID-19.

SPORTS Turkeys Ayhancan Güven wins Porsche Supercup race

Turkey's Ayhancan Güven wins Porsche Supercup race

Turkish driver Ayhancan Güven won the seventh round of the Porsche Mobil 1 Supercup in Belgium on Aug. 30.