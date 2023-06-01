Works continue in new Istanbul Medical Faculty campus

The first phase of construction of Istanbul University’s Medical Faculty’s new campus, planned as one of the significant healthcare bases in the country, will be completed in 2024, the faculty dean has announced.

Construction works continue at the new Hasdal campus of Istanbul Medical Faculty in Eyüpsultan district. The building, which will provide ease of transportation for both medical students and patients with the metro station next to it, is also planned to include many seismic isolators against possible earthquakes.

The faculty dean Prof. Dr. Tufan Tükek stated that the renovated buildings of the Çapa campus will be opened this June, while the first phase of the campus construction in Hasdal will be completed in 2024.

Tükek stated that after the 2019 earthquake in Istanbul, a place in Hasdal, within the areas that were evacuated from the military post, was reserved for the construction of their new campus.

“We are now one of the largest health and education campuses in Türkiye. It is a huge project that includes 1,200 patient beds and around 300 intensive care beds.”

Tükek noted that in the following period, nuclear medicine buildings and an area required for proton therapy will be built on the premises, and they will be able to apply groundbreaking treatment methods such as proton therapy, which is not available in Türkiye at the moment.

In addition, Tükek emphasized that it is essential to provide health services in quake-resistant structures.

“We will continue to provide services in Çapa in some specialized areas such as dermatology, burns, emergency units, internal medicine or cardiology, plastic surgery and psychiatry. All general hospital departments, all units including oncology, nuclear medicine, radiotherapy, proton therapy units are planned to provide services in the new campus. Nearly 800 insulators have been placed in this building and it is designed to be resistant to even very large quakes,” Tükek added.

