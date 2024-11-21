Workers lock themselves inside mine in Ankara protest

Workers lock themselves inside mine in Ankara protest

ANKARA
Workers lock themselves inside mine in Ankara protest

Some 500 workers have barricaded themselves inside their mine in the capital Ankara, staging a protest against the decision to privatize their workplace.

The Çayırhan Thermal Power Plant and its affiliated coal mining fields, which are currently under state administration, have recently been slated for sale to a private entity. The tender process for the sale is still underway.

Labor unions have voiced concerns, emphasizing that the tender conditions lack any clause guaranteeing the continued employment of the current workforce.

They warned that this could lead to significant job losses for miners following privatization.

In statements to the Demirören News Agency, union representatives also said that many workers could face unemployment due to economic pressures on the new owner.

As part of their protest, approximately 500 miners from the morning shift descended into the mine around 8:00 a.m. on Nov. 20 and locked themselves inside.

When the evening shift arrived for the handover, they found their colleagues unable to exit the mine and consequently refused to go down. The protest, which demands the cancellation of the privatization, is ongoing.

"We have been in talks with the authorities since the privatization decision was announced. We held a rally in Çayırhan, but unfortunately, we have not received a positive response. As a result, our colleagues in the morning shift descended into the mine and sealed themselves inside. We will continue to be their voice from above ground," said Nurettin Akçul, the head of the Turkish Mine Workers' Union.

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Labor unions visit parliament for minimum wage talks

Labor unions visit parliament for minimum wage talks
LATEST NEWS

  1. Labor unions visit parliament for minimum wage talks

    Labor unions visit parliament for minimum wage talks

  2. MHP announces resignations of three MPs

    MHP announces resignations of three MPs

  3. Treasury raises $2.5 billion via lease certificate issuance

    Treasury raises $2.5 billion via lease certificate issuance

  4. Plan to renationalize UK railways gets green light

    Plan to renationalize UK railways gets green light

  5. ICC issues arrest warrants for Israeli Premier Netanyahu, Gallant, Deif

    ICC issues arrest warrants for Israeli Premier Netanyahu, Gallant, Deif
Recommended
Labor unions visit parliament for minimum wage talks

Labor unions visit parliament for minimum wage talks
MHP announces resignations of three MPs

MHP announces resignations of three MPs
Türkiye unveils first domestic quantum computer

Türkiye unveils first domestic quantum computer
MİT chief briefs CHP on counterterrorism efforts

MİT chief briefs CHP on counterterrorism efforts
Türkiye condemns missile attack on cargo ship by Houthis

Türkiye condemns missile attack on cargo ship by Houthis
Turkish students struggle to secure visas for Italian universities

Turkish students struggle to secure visas for Italian universities
WORLD ICC issues arrest warrants for Israeli Premier Netanyahu, Gallant, Deif

ICC issues arrest warrants for Israeli Premier Netanyahu, Gallant, Deif

In a landmark move, the International Criminal Court on Thursday announced it had issued arrest warrants for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant over war crimes it accuses them of carrying out in Palestinian territories, including Gaza.

ECONOMY Treasury raises $2.5 billion via lease certificate issuance

Treasury raises $2.5 billion via lease certificate issuance

The Treasury and Finance Ministry has issued lease certificates in the international capital markets with a size of $2.5 billion and a maturity of 5.5 years.
SPORTS Türkiye heads to Nations League playoffs after Montenegro loss

Türkiye heads to Nations League playoffs after Montenegro loss

Türkiye spurned the opportunity to finish atop its group in the UEFA Nations League and qualify for League A directly with a 3-1 loss at Montenegro on Nov. 19 night.
﻿