'Wonder Woman 1984' adds $5.5 million in 2nd US weekend

  • January 04 2021 09:55:00

'Wonder Woman 1984' adds $5.5 million in 2nd US weekend

The Associated Press
Wonder Woman 1984 adds $5.5 million in 2nd US weekend

In its second weekend in U.S. theaters, "Wonder Woman 1984" earned an estimated $5.5 million in ticket sales according to studio estimates on Jan. 3. It’s a 67% drop for the superhero sequel, which is simultaneously playing on 2,151 screens and streaming free for HBO Max subscribers.

"Wonder Woman 1984" has made $28.5 million to date from the U.S., where about 39% of theaters are open and most major markets, including New York, Los Angeles, Chicago, Boston, Philadelphia and San Francisco, are closed.

Internationally, it added $10.1 million, bringing its global total to $118.5 million.

While $5.5 million would be a terrible second weekend for a $200 million movie in a pre-pandemic world, under the unique circumstances it was enough to top the domestic charts.

In second place is Universal’s "The Croods: A New Age," which saw a 25% increase in ticket sales in its sixth week in theaters. It’s made $34.5 million since it opened at Thanksgiving and is also now available to rent on premium video on demand.

Disney and Pixar’s "Soul," which skipped U.S. theaters and is available for free for Disney+ subscribers, added $16.5 million internationally, a 114% increase from its opening in the same markets last weekend.

The film featuring the voices of Jamie Foxx and Tina Fey has done particularly well in China, where it more than doubled its opening sum and added $13.7 million this weekend.

The studio attributed the gains to strong social media reactions and word of mouth.

Ridley Scott’s 1979 classic "Alien" also opened this weekend through Disney’s 20th Century Studios. It made $75,000 from 505 locations.

MOST POPULAR

  1. Volkswagen's decision politically motivated: Minister

    Volkswagen's decision politically motivated: Minister

  2. Virus cases decline due to restrictions, says health minister

    Virus cases decline due to restrictions, says health minister

  3. Turkish cargo plane makes emergency landing in Istanbul

    Turkish cargo plane makes emergency landing in Istanbul

  4. Turkey unlikely to ease COVID-19 restrictions soon

    Turkey unlikely to ease COVID-19 restrictions soon

  5. Turkish resort town to host world tennis stars

    Turkish resort town to host world tennis stars
Recommended
Wildlife park draws visitors despite pandemic

Wildlife park draws visitors despite pandemic
Treasure hunters destroy historic chapel in Aegean town

Treasure hunters destroy historic chapel in Aegean town
US news star Larry King hospitalized with COVID-19: Report

US news star Larry King hospitalized with COVID-19: Report
Fashion designer Pierre Cardin buried in Paris

Fashion designer Pierre Cardin buried in Paris
Opera to return to Sydney after virus hiatus

Opera to return to Sydney after virus hiatus
Ruins of Aphrodite Temple found in Urla

Ruins of Aphrodite Temple found in Urla
WORLD UK judge refuses extradition of WikiLeaks founder Assange

UK judge refuses extradition of WikiLeaks founder Assange

A British judge has rejected the United States’ request to extradite WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange to face espionage charges, saying it would be “oppressive” because of his mental health.
ECONOMY Ukraine expects to buy Turkish drones this year

Ukraine expects to buy Turkish drones this year

Ukrainian Naval Forces Commander Oleksiy Neizhpapa on Jan. 4 said Ukraine this year expects to receive Turkish unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) and corvettes for its navy.
SPORTS Beşiktaş beat Kayserispor 2-0 to move top of Süper Lig

Beşiktaş beat Kayserispor 2-0 to move top of Süper Lig

Beşiktaş moved to top of Turkish Süper Lig after beating Hes Kablo Kayserispor 2-0 on Jan. 3.