Women’s safety is the gateway to achieve equality: Op-ed

Women’s safety is the gateway to achieve equality: Op-ed

ASYA VARBANOVA
Women’s safety is the gateway to achieve equality: Op-ed

Violence against women and girls remains pervasive worldwide affecting more than an estimated 1 in 3 women, a figure that has remained largely unchanged over the last decade.

This means that across their lifetime, around 736 million women are subjected to physical or sexual violence by an intimate partner, non-partner or both. However, this figure would be even higher if it included the full continuum of violence that affects women and girls including sexual harassment, violence in digital contexts, harmful practices and sexual exploitation. The recent U.N. Women, UNODC study shows that, on average, more than five women or girls were killed every hour by intimate partners or other family members in 2021.

The COVID-19 pandemic has intensified violence against women and girls as a parallel “shadow” pandemic, and has also exposed and exacerbated deep structural inequalities. Multiple global crises, such as COVID-19, wars and climate change, coupled with the backlash against women’s sexual and reproductive health and rights, are further diminishing the outlook for gender equality.

Women’s safety is the gateway to basic health, living standards and empowerment, and a necessary condition to achieve equality. To ensure it, we must deploy a mix of solutions and strategies that we know are effective, based on plenty of evidence on what works from variety of national contexts.

These should include efforts to eliminate the root causes of violence against women and girls, such as harmful social norms and stereotypes that condone it and perpetuate its cycle, implement laws and policies that advance gender equality, provide multi-sectoral services essential for women’s and girls’ safety, protection, and recovery.

We must take transformative, collective, and inter-sectional actions which observe the different needs and priorities of women and girls and pay specific attention to those that suffer multiple forms of vulnerability and discrimination. It is also essential to invest and support women’s organizations who have been at the forefront of preventing and ending violence against women and girl in countries around the world including in Türkiye. In recognition of the critical role of women’s rights organizations and movements, this year’s United Nations Secretary

General UNiTE Campaign calls for more support to activism around prevention under the theme: “UNiTE! Activism to end violence against women and girls!” Under the overall campaign theme, in Türkiye, this year our focus is on intimate partner violence, which is one of the most common forms of violence experienced by women. Unfortunately, the perpetrators are the ones close to the women: current or former husbands or intimate partners.

U.N. Women Türkiye is today launching #SheSaidNo Campaign to raise public awareness and invite all actors to stand together against intimate partner violence. The Campaign aims to raise awareness on the manifestations and consequences of this form of violence and how to identify and act on it. We invite everyone to take a quiz and test their knowledge on U.N. Women Türkiye Instagram account and to learn more at shesaidno.info website.

We welcome all public institutions, private sector representatives, civil society organizations, municipalities, leaders and influencers and people everywhere to join us, and use #SheSaidNo as a point of acceleration of their efforts to end violence against women.

We also would like to thank our Media Compact partner Milliyet Newspaper and Demirören Media Group and their editorial team for their continuous support and commitment to their commitment in achieving gender equality and women and girls’ empowerment.

*Asya Varbanova, U.N Women Türkiye Country Director 

Turkey,

WORLD Deadly Xinjiang fire stirs anger at Chinas zero-Covid policy

Deadly Xinjiang fire stirs anger at China's zero-Covid policy
MOST POPULAR

  1. Russia steps up missile barrage of recaptured Ukrainian city

    Russia steps up missile barrage of recaptured Ukrainian city

  2. Police raids across Europe hit 'high-risk' crime group

    Police raids across Europe hit 'high-risk' crime group

  3. Kanye West hints at another presidential run

    Kanye West hints at another presidential run

  4. Deadly Xinjiang fire stirs anger at China's zero-Covid policy

    Deadly Xinjiang fire stirs anger at China's zero-Covid policy

  5. Turkish central bank cuts rates

    Turkish central bank cuts rates
Recommended
Winner scoops $10 mln in largest jackpot of 2022

Winner scoops $10 mln in largest jackpot of 2022
Police bust record amount of methamphetamine

Police bust record amount of methamphetamine
Female officers train men on violence against women

Female officers train men on violence against women
Two arrested in ‘dog abuse’ investigation in Konya

Two arrested in ‘dog abuse’ investigation in Konya
Erdoğan slams world’s silence over terror attacks

Erdoğan slams 'world’s silence' over terror attacks
4 out of 10 women subjected to physical violence

4 out of 10 women subjected to physical violence
WORLD Deadly Xinjiang fire stirs anger at Chinas zero-Covid policy

Deadly Xinjiang fire stirs anger at China's zero-Covid policy

A deadly fire in China's northwest Xinjiang region has spurred an outpouring of anger at the country's zero-Covid policy, as Beijing fights growing public fatigue over its hardline approach to containing the coronavirus.
ECONOMY Ford recalls over 634K SUVs due to fuel leaks and fire risk

Ford recalls over 634K SUVs due to fuel leaks and fire risk

Ford Motor Co. is recalling over 634,000 SUVs worldwide because a cracked fuel injector can spill fuel or leak vapors onto a hot engine and cause fires.
SPORTS World Cup stunner: Saudi Arabia beats Messis Argentina 2-1

World Cup stunner: Saudi Arabia beats Messi's Argentina 2-1

Lionel Messi stood with his hands on his hips near the center circle, looking stone-faced as Saudi Arabia’s jubilant players ran in all directions around him after scoring one of the biggest World Cup upsets ever against Argentina.