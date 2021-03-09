Women march in Mexico to make their voices heard, seek justice

  • March 09 2021 09:19:00

Women march in Mexico to make their voices heard, seek justice

MEXICO CITY-Reuters
Women march in Mexico to make their voices heard, seek justice

Women across Mexico took to the streets on March 8 to protest the crisis of violence they face on a daily basis, fueled by what they say is an out of touch government, and President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador's support for a politician accused of rape.

"I'm here so my voice is heard, so justice is done. Yesterday it was my daughter. Tomorrow it could be another girl," said 39-year-old Irma Quesada.

She said her 12-year-old daughter was still recovering in hospital after being raped and stabbed in the face last week by a 45-year-old man, who is now in jail but who authorities have warned may not stay behind bars because of a lack of evidence.

According to public policy think tank Mexico Evalua, which analyzed government data, five million women were victims of sexual violence in the second half of 2020 in Mexico, including harassment, sexual abuse, attempted rape or rape, the vast majority of which did not get reported.

The marches to mark International Women's Day were smaller in size than last year's demonstrations, likely because of concerns about the coronavirus pandemic.

Activists in recent days have displayed a purple banner declaring "no abuser in power" across Mexico City's main plaza, renamed streets with women's names pasted over signs and used purple, green and pink on social media avatars.

At the national palace, where Lopez Obrador resides, protesters painted the names of hundreds of femicide victims across 10-foot-tall (3-meter) metal barriers erected last week to protect the historic building from protesters.

Demonstrators ripped down a section of the barrier and spray-painted sidewalks, kiosks and business facades from the Revolution monument to the historic center with graffiti accusing the government of not doing enough to prosecute femicides and commemorating murdered women.

Their messages read "Macho AMLO", in reference to Lopez Obrador, and "We're not all here."

Mexican government data shows at least 939 cases of femicide, murders that specifically targeted victims because they were women, occurred last year. The crime rose nearly 130% between 2015 and 2020.

Activists also projected feminist slogans in bright lights across the barricaded palace facade, including a message saying "a rapist will not be governor," referring to Felix Salgado, a gubernatorial candidate for Guerrero state.

Lopez Obrador has for weeks stood by Salgado, his party's candidate in midterm elections in June, describing the calls for him to step down over rape allegations as politically motivated.

Guerrero prosecutors are investigating one accusation of rape against Salgado, after earlier this year dropping a probe into another accusation that they say was filed too long after the alleged crime.

Salgado has not responded to requests for comment, but Mexican media has reported that he has denied the allegations.

Thousands of women flocked to the streets a year ago to demand a tougher government response against femicides, with some demonstrators chucking Molotov cocktails at the national palace and vandalizing buildings in what were otherwise peaceful protests.

MOST POPULAR

  1. Stricter measures may be in the offing amid normalization phase

    Stricter measures may be in the offing amid normalization phase

  2. Livestock-guarding dogs breed Turkish pride

    Livestock-guarding dogs breed Turkish pride

  3. King Road comes to light in Bodrum

    King Road comes to light in Bodrum

  4. Turkish Airlines ranks 1st in European daily flights

    Turkish Airlines ranks 1st in European daily flights

  5. Turkey one of rare countries dodging COVID-19 with least damage: Erdoğan

    Turkey one of rare countries dodging COVID-19 with least damage: Erdoğan
Recommended
Herd immunity is goal: Turkish-German vaccine developer

Herd immunity is goal: Turkish-German vaccine developer
Buckingham Palace in crisis after Harry and Meghan unload on royal family

Buckingham Palace in crisis after Harry and Meghan unload on royal family
Fully vaccinated people can gather without masks, CDC says

Fully vaccinated people can gather without masks, CDC says
England’s children go back to school after virus lockdown

England’s children go back to school after virus lockdown
MacKenzie Scott marries Seattle teacher after Bezos divorce

MacKenzie Scott marries Seattle teacher after Bezos divorce
Swiss voters narrowly back ’burqa ban’

Swiss voters narrowly back ’burqa ban’
WORLD Herd immunity is goal: Turkish-German vaccine developer

Herd immunity is goal: Turkish-German vaccine developer

The Turkish-German scientist who co-developed the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine said on March 8 the "grand mission" is "herd immunity" with enough jabs administered to tame the virus.  
ECONOMY Turkey extends ban on layoffs for 2 more months

Turkey extends ban on layoffs for 2 more months

Aimed at protecting employees amid the COVID-19 pandemic, Turkey extended a ban on layoffs for another two months starting as of March 17, according to a presidential decree published on Official Gazette early on March 9. 
SPORTS Beşiktaş takes over league lead

Beşiktaş takes over league lead

Beşiktaş climbed atop the Turkish Süper Lig standings over the weekend after Galatasaray was held to a shocking 2-2 draw against Sivasspor at home on March 7.