Woman wins Picasso in charity draw

  • May 21 2020 09:50:00

Woman wins Picasso in charity draw

PARIS
Woman wins Picasso in charity draw

An Italian woman has won a Picasso painting worth more than $1 million in a charity raffle to raise money for village water projects in Africa.

The winner of May 20’s draw at Christie’s auction house in Paris was named as Claudia Borgogno, who was gifted the winning ticket.

Her prize is Picasso’s 1921 oil painting "Nature Morte" (Still Life), which is signed and dated by the artist.

The Spanish master’s geometric composition representing a piece of newspaper and a glass of absinthe had been valued at one million euros ($1.1 million).

The "1 Picasso for 100 euros" project organized by French charity Aider les Autres (Help the Others) aims to raise funds for various humanitarian projects.

This year’s draw, the second with a Picasso prize, was to raise funds for the poverty-fighting agency CARE to finance projects improving access to water for 200,000 villagers in Morocco, Cameroon and Madagascar.

More than 51,000 people bought a 100 euro ticket through the project website, raising 5.1 million euros, though far short of the original target of 20 million.

Tickets were bought by people in more than 100 countries, with the majority in France, the United States and Switzerland.

"Twenty million euros was very ambitious. With more than five million we achieved an exceptional result for a very complicated operation in a very complicated period," CARE communications director Emanuela Croce told AFP.

"We had to reassure that it was a real operation with a real Picasso, it seemed too good to be true."

She welcomed that people had realised "water is crucial for health" during the coronavirus pandemic, which had delayed the draw which was originally due to take place in March.

"It is all the more important as one in three people on Earth does not have access to drinking water," she said.

The painting’s owner, billionaire art collector David Nahmad, will be paid 900,000 euros and the remaining 4.2 million will finance the CARE projects.

The first "1 Picasso for 100 euros" raffle in 2013 raised funds to benefit a project in the ancient Lebanese city of Tyre, a UNESCO World Heritage site.

The winner was American Jeffrey Gonano from Pennsylvania, who took home Picasso’s 1914 work "L’Homme au Gibus" (Man With Opera Hat), valued at more than $1 million in 2013.

MOST POPULAR

  1. Mobile app to be used to track inter-city travels: Health minister

    Mobile app to be used to track inter-city travels: Health minister

  2. Iranian detained for hanging ‘British flag-designed towel’

    Iranian detained for hanging ‘British flag-designed towel’

  3. Turkish, Greek tourism ministers discuss joint efforts to promote Aegean Sea

    Turkish, Greek tourism ministers discuss joint efforts to promote Aegean Sea

  4. Turkish Airlines extends flight suspension

    Turkish Airlines extends flight suspension

  5. Turkey's projection of hard power

    Turkey's projection of hard power
Recommended
Disney World in Florida reopens a bit- but no rides yet

Disney World in Florida reopens a bit- but no rides yet
Göbeklitepe: Over 1.6 million visit site online

Göbeklitepe: Over 1.6 million visit site online
Met museum in NY aims to open in mid-August after lockdown

Met museum in NY aims to open in mid-August after lockdown  

Oscars may be postponed due to coronavirus: Report

Oscars may be postponed due to coronavirus: Report

Turkish actors to perform ‘Spoonface’ at UN in Geneva

Turkish actors to perform ‘Spoonface’ at UN in Geneva

Journey of pearl mullet fish in Turkeys Van Lake

Journey of pearl mullet fish in Turkey's Van Lake
WORLD Global coronavirus cases exceed 5 mln

Global coronavirus cases exceed 5 mln

The global tally of coronavirus infections surpassed 5 million on May 21, according to a running tally by U.S.-based Johns Hopkins University.
ECONOMY Turkish government’s gross debt stock at $229 bln

Turkish government’s gross debt stock at $229 bln

The gross debt stock of Turkey’s central government stood at 1.6 trillion Turkish liras (around $229 billion) at the end of April, according to official figures released on May 20.
SPORTS Presidential Cycling Tour canceled over COVID-19

Presidential Cycling Tour canceled over COVID-19

Turkey canceled its Presidential Cycling Tour due to risks relating to the novel coronavirus.