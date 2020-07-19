Woman keeps 38-year watch over forests

  • July 19 2020 17:25:00

Woman keeps 38-year watch over forests

MANİSA
Woman keeps 38-year watch over forests

Come summer in Turkey, come the heat. Beyond leaving everyone sweating, however, the rising temperatures also have far greater consequences: fires that often turn hundreds of hectares of forest into ash.

But one 54-year-old woman living in the Aegean province of Manisa’s Salihli district has made it her mission to fight against the annual threat. For the past 38 years, Nurten Güler has been on the lookout for smoke and flames from her perch at the Allahdiyen Fire Watchtower.

Güler, who is known as “Ormancı Abla” (Forest Sister) to locals, first began planting seedlings in Salihli in 1982. In time, she joined the fire department and then began serving in the watchtower with her husband.

Her partner, however, died on the day he retired from the fire department. Despite the tragedy, Güler persevered, remaining on the job to oversee an area of 1,100 square kilometers.

Güler, who has now manned the watchtower for 12 years alone, keeps a watch over the forest with binoculars in one hand and a walky-talky in the other.

“My biggest helpers were my children while I was working here. I raised them here. I call my children when I’m bored. They accompany me,” she said, explaining how time passes when alone.

“If I came to this world again, I would do this job again. I love it so much,” she said.

But Güler’s biggest fear is not being able to see the fire – as well as careless forest users. “These days, the forests are full of picnics. That’s why I’m so nervous. Please be sensitive about this now,” she has warned people, exhorting people not to sacrifice decades of forest growth in a moment of carelessness.

MOST POPULAR

  1. Turkey’s first indigenous car to be ready by 2022

    Turkey’s first indigenous car to be ready by 2022

  2. Libyan army dispatches military vehicles to Sirte

    Libyan army dispatches military vehicles to Sirte

  3. Squirrels get ready for winter at Istanbul's Emirgan Woods

    Squirrels get ready for winter at Istanbul's Emirgan Woods

  4. Infection cases keep dropping in Turkey

    Infection cases keep dropping in Turkey

  5. Top 25 Turkish TV series, according to Forbes

    Top 25 Turkish TV series, according to Forbes
Recommended
Turkish drag queen Seyfi Dursunoğlu, known as Huysuz Virgin, died of pneumonia aged 87

Turkish drag queen Seyfi Dursunoğlu, known as Huysuz Virgin, died of pneumonia aged 87
Buckingham Palace release details of Princess Beatrices secret wedding

Buckingham Palace release details of Princess Beatrice's 'secret' wedding
Kansas dog makes 50-mile trek to her old home in Missouri

Kansas dog makes 50-mile trek to her old home in Missouri
Syrian artist’s works displayed in Istanbul

Syrian artist’s works displayed in Istanbul

Istanbul Film Festival begins with open-air screenings

Istanbul Film Festival begins with open-air screenings
Iconic art works to live on exterior of Mediterranean city’s apartments

Iconic art works to live on exterior of Mediterranean city’s apartments
WORLD Libyan army dispatches military vehicles to Sirte

Libyan army dispatches military vehicles to Sirte

The Libyan army dispatched several military vehicles on July 18 to the west of Sirte province.
ECONOMY G20 officials pledge to keep cooperating to bolster global economy

G20 officials pledge to keep cooperating to bolster global economy

Finance officials from the Group of 20 major economies vowed on July 18 to continue using “all available policy tools” to fight the coronavirus pandemic and bolster the global economy, warning that the outlook remains highly uncertain.
SPORTS Galatasaray snap 8-match winless streak with home win

Galatasaray snap 8-match winless streak with home win

Galatasaray beat Göztepe as the Lions ended an eight-match winless drought on July 18 in the Turkish Süper Lig.