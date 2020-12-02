Woman in iconic Atatürk photo dies at age of 99

  • December 02 2020 07:00:00

Woman in iconic Atatürk photo dies at age of 99

ADANA
Woman in iconic Atatürk photo dies at age of 99

Remziye Tatlı, 99, whom Mustafa Kemal Atatürk, founder of modern Turkey, met during his visit to the southern province of Adana in 1937 and who was featured in an iconic lecture photo with him, has died of heart failure due to old age.

Tatlı, a high school student at the time, seen in the photo listening to Atatürk’s history lesson at the İsmet Paşa Girls Institute, had become one of the iconic names across the country. She had told Demirören News Agency about her memory with the first president of the country and its founder last year.

Expressing in the interview that she was very excited to hear that Atatürk was going to visit her own schools in 1937, Tatlı had said she felt very lucky to have had a very unique moment.

“I never forget the first word Atatürk said when he walked in. ‘Have a seat, the cultured mothers of the future,’ he called us. After that word, we sat on our seats,” she said, noting the excitement of her classmates and herself.

She had been receiving special treatment for seven months in her home in the Seyhan district. Tatlı passed away on Nov. 29 due to heart failure.

Noting that her mother’s condition had worsened in the last three months, Metin Kenanoğlu said that after receiving the bitter news, they buried Tatlı’s body in the city’s Asri Cemetery.

Stating that her mother never stopped loving Atatürk and lived devoted to following his principles throughout her life, Kenanoğlu also showed the other photos of the deceased with Atatürk.

“My mother loved children very much. She was everyone’s mother. Condolence to all of us,” he said.

Woman in iconic Atatürk photo dies at age of 99

photograph,

MOST POPULAR

  1. Turkey being subjected to double standard by int’l media: Erdoğan

    Turkey being subjected to double standard by int’l media: Erdoğan

  2. Finland-Turkey cooperation in UN irritates Greece

    Finland-Turkey cooperation in UN irritates Greece

  3. Turkey tightens measures with weekend lockdowns, weekday curfews

    Turkey tightens measures with weekend lockdowns, weekday curfews

  4. A crucial 10 days ahead in Turkey-EU ties

    A crucial 10 days ahead in Turkey-EU ties

  5. Air pollution in Turkey’s prominent cities reaches alarming levels

    Air pollution in Turkey’s prominent cities reaches alarming levels
Recommended
Authorities create biodiversity map across country

Authorities create biodiversity map across country
Height of Çanakkale Bridge towers surpass Paris’s Eiffel Tower

Height of Çanakkale Bridge towers surpass Paris’s Eiffel Tower
Locals in Edirne welcome season’s first snow with joyous folk dance

Locals in Edirne welcome season’s first snow with joyous folk dance
Turkey reaffirms readiness for dialogue with Greece

Turkey reaffirms readiness for dialogue with Greece
MHP leader joins criticisms against CHP lawmaker’s comment on Turkish army

MHP leader joins criticisms against CHP lawmaker’s comment on Turkish army
Turkish army should be kept out of politics, says CHP

Turkish army should be kept out of politics, says CHP

WORLD Iran says scientist was killed in new, complex operation: Top official

Iran says scientist was killed in 'new, complex' operation: Top official

A top Iranian official on Nov. 30 said nuclear scientist Mohsen Fakhrizadeh was killed in a new type of "complex operation", blaming arch-foe Israel and an exiled opposition group.
ECONOMY Recovery in Turkish manufacturing sector slows down

Recovery in Turkish manufacturing sector slows down

The pace of recovery in Turkey's manufacturing activity eased in November amid a second wave of the coronavirus outbreak, according to a closely watched business survey on Dec. 1. 
SPORTS Beşiktaş beats Fenerbahçe to break Kadıköy jinx

Beşiktaş beats Fenerbahçe to break Kadıköy jinx

Istanbul's Beşiktaş won against city rivals Fenerbahçe 4-3 in Turkish Süper Lig derby to end their 15-year-jinx in Kadıköy.