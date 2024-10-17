Woman gives birth on metrobus in Istanbul

ISTANBUL
After failing to find a taxi, a woman experiencing labor pains was forced into a race against time and gave birth on a metrobus in Istanbul while trying to reach the hospital.

Hanife Mete, a 35-week pregnant woman from Esenyurt, was in labor and trying to reach the hospital with her husband, Cemal Mete, when they couldn’t find a taxi. The couple opted to take a metrobus instead.

As they arrived at the Cennet Mahallesi stop around 9 a.m., her labor pains intensified, prompting the metrobus driver to stop and direct passengers to other buses.

Hanife Mete gave birth to a baby boy with the help of her husband. They named their child Yılmaz.

“I did my best. I was very scared that something might go wrong, but thankfully, the birth went smoothly,” Cemal Mete said. He also conveyed his gratitude that the other passengers were understanding of the situation.

The bus was reportedly full at the time, as it had been picking up commuters from Avcılar.

Following the birth, the couple waited for an ambulance, which arrived shortly after.

Hanife Mete and her newborn were taken to Esenyurt Necmi Kadıoğlu State Hospital by ambulance. Both the mother and baby were reported to be in good health.

Dilek İmamoğlu, the wife of Istanbul Mayor Ekrem İmamoğlu, Esenyurt Mayor Ahmet Özer and Bakırköy Mayor Ayşegül Ovalıoğlu visited Hanife Mete in the hospital to extend their well-wishes.

“This is our fifth child,” Cemal Mete added. “We are grateful that everything went well.”

