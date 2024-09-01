Without X Brazilians feel disconnected from the world

Without X Brazilians feel disconnected from the world

SAO PAULO
Without X Brazilians feel disconnected from the world

The blocking of social media platform X in Brazil divided users and politicians over the legitimacy of the ban, and many Brazilians yesterday had difficulty and doubts over navigating other social media in its absence.

The shutdown of Elon Musk’s platform started early on Aug. 31, making it largely inaccessible on both the web and through mobile apps after the billionaire refused to name a legal representative to the country, missing a deadline imposed by Supreme Court Justice Alexandre de Moraes.

The blockade marks an escalation in a monthslong feud between Musk and de Moraes over free speech, far-right accounts and misinformation.

Brazil has been one of the biggest markets for X, with tens of millions of users.

“I've got the feeling that I have no idea what’s happening in the world right now. Bizarre,” entertainment writer and heavy X user Chico Barney wrote on Threads.

The Brazilian Bar Association said Friday in a statement that it would request the Supreme Court review the fines imposed on all citizens using VPNs or other means to access X without due process.

The bar argued that sanctions should never be imposed summarily before ensuring an adversarial process and the right to full defense.

On Friday, President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva backed de Moraes’ decision and took aim at Musk for positioning himself as though he was above the law.

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Israeli workers strike over hostages as pressure mounts for Gaza deal

Israeli workers strike over hostages as pressure mounts for Gaza deal
LATEST NEWS

  1. Israeli workers strike over hostages as pressure mounts for Gaza deal

    Israeli workers strike over hostages as pressure mounts for Gaza deal

  2. German far-right wins historic state poll

    German far-right wins historic state poll

  3. Rapper Fatman Scoop dies after collapsing on stage

    Rapper Fatman Scoop dies after collapsing on stage

  4. Venice welcomes Pitt and Clooney with new film ‘Wolfs’

    Venice welcomes Pitt and Clooney with new film ‘Wolfs’

  5. Historical district hosts major ecological agriculture activities

    Historical district hosts major ecological agriculture activities
Recommended
African leaders in Beijing eyeing big loans and investment

African leaders in Beijing eyeing big loans and investment
COP29 finance draft reveals divided positions

COP29 finance draft reveals divided positions
Iran needs over $100 billion in foreign investment: President

Iran needs over $100 billion in foreign investment: President
August annual consumer inflation seen at 55.2 pct: Survey

August annual consumer inflation seen at 55.2 pct: Survey
Consumers turning to renting items instead of buying

Consumers turning to renting items instead of buying
Moving house in Istanbul costs thousands of liras

Moving house in Istanbul costs thousands of liras
WORLD Israeli workers strike over hostages as pressure mounts for Gaza deal

Israeli workers strike over hostages as pressure mounts for Gaza deal

A nationwide strike aimed at ramping up pressure on Israel's government to secure the release of the remaining hostages in Gaza was set to begin Monday.
ECONOMY African leaders in Beijing eyeing big loans and investment

African leaders in Beijing eyeing big loans and investment

African leaders descend on China's capital this week, seeking funds for big-ticket infrastructure projects as they eye mounting great power competition over resources and influence on the continent.

SPORTS Ferdi Kadıoğlu joins Premier League’s Brighton

Ferdi Kadıoğlu joins Premier League’s Brighton

Brighton has added Turkish international full-back Ferdi Kadıoğlu to its summer rebuild from Fenerbahçe.
﻿