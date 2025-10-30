With inflation under control, ECB holds rates steady again

With inflation under control, ECB holds rates steady again

FRANKFURT
With inflation under control, ECB holds rates steady again

The European Central Bank kept interest rates unchanged Thursday but warned of an "uncertain" economic outlook amid trade disputes and geopolitical tensions.

Following a year-long series of cuts, the ECB has kept its key deposit rate steady at two percent since July.

Inflation has settled around the central bank's two-percent target and Europe has weathered US President Donald Trump's tariff onslaught better than initially feared.

"Inflation remains close to the two-percent medium-term target and the Governing Council's assessment of the inflation outlook is broadly unchanged," the ECB said in a statement.

Officials did little before the meeting to signal that a change in rates was on the cards.

Jose Luis Escriva, Spain's central bank chief and a member of the ECB's rate-setting governing council, told El Diario newspaper in a weekend interview that the "current level of interest rates is appropriate".

ECB officials gathered in Florence, Italy, on one of their regular tours away from the central bank's Frankfurt headquarters, and all eyes will now be on President Christine Lagarde's press conference from 1345 GMT and any hints on the future trajectory of rates.

In contrast to the ECB, the US Federal Reserve has started reducing borrowing costs again, and on Wednesday cut rates for its second straight meeting — by a quarter point — as concerns grow about the cooling labour market.

  Debate on future cuts 

With the long-struggling eurozone economy on a better footing than some had feared — the ECB raised its eurozone growth forecast for this year at its last meeting in September — there was little immediate pressure for a rate cut.

But the central bank for the 20 countries that use the euro faces headwinds, from the French political crisis that has pushed up borrowing costs in the eurozone's second-biggest economy to the risk of a further flare-up in trade tensions and signs of slowing wage growth.

Such concerns are firing debate about whether the ECB may need to make more cuts later.

Rate-setters appear "split with regard to the balance of risks to inflation and, therefore, on the need for an 'insurance' cut over the coming few months", UniCredit analysts said this week.

Lithuanian governing council member Gediminas Simkus weighed in on the debate in September, calling for a cut at the ECB's next meeting in December.

"From a risk-management perspective, it's better to cut than not," he said in an interview with Bloomberg, warning of a strong euro and slowing wage growth dragging inflation down.

Andrew Kenningham, an economist at Capital Economics, told AFP he expected the ECB to cut rates further in 2026 as inflation and wage growth cool.

"There are now very few reasons to fear a resurgence of inflation — the economy remains so weak, the labour market is loosening," he said.

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() TRT World Forum 2025 Kicks Off

TRT World Forum 2025 Kicks Off
LATEST NEWS

  1. TRT World Forum 2025 Kicks Off

    TRT World Forum 2025 Kicks Off

  2. Four killed in Gebze building collapse as questions mount over cause

    Four killed in Gebze building collapse as questions mount over cause

  3. With inflation under control, ECB holds rates steady again

    With inflation under control, ECB holds rates steady again

  4. Guterres named laureate of peace prize by Türkiye

    Guterres named laureate of peace prize by Türkiye

  5. India says US grants six month sanction exemption on Iran port

    India says US grants six month sanction exemption on Iran port
Recommended
India says US grants six month sanction exemption on Iran port

India says US grants six month sanction exemption on Iran port
Eurozone growth beats expectations in third quarter

Eurozone growth beats expectations in third quarter
German economy stagnates, dodging recession: data

German economy stagnates, dodging recession: data
Household inflation expectations deteriorate: Survey

Household inflation expectations deteriorate: Survey
Economic confidence index edges up in October: TÜİK

Economic confidence index edges up in October: TÜİK
Akkuyu to mark milestone in energy diversification: Minister

Akkuyu to mark milestone in energy diversification: Minister
WORLD Dutch election a photo finish between far-right, centrists

Dutch election a photo finish between far-right, centrists

The Dutch election climaxed in an unprecedented cliffhanger Thursday, with only a few thousand votes separating the far-right party of firebrand Geert Wilders and a pro-European centrist party.
ECONOMY With inflation under control, ECB holds rates steady again

With inflation under control, ECB holds rates steady again

The European Central Bank kept interest rates unchanged Thursday but warned of an "uncertain" economic outlook amid trade disputes and geopolitical tensions.

SPORTS Hundreds of Turkish referees found to place bets, says football federation head

Hundreds of Turkish referees found to place bets, says football federation head

Hundreds of referees officiating in professional leagues have been involved in betting activities, Turkish Football Federation (TFF) President İbrahim Hacıosmanoğlu has revealed in what he described as a sign of “corruption” in Turkish football.
﻿