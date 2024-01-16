Winter break boosts demand for ski resorts

Winter break boosts demand for ski resorts

ISTANBUL
Winter break boosts demand for ski resorts

Hoteliers in Türkiye’s main ski resorts are optimistic that occupancy rates will be around 100 percent during the school break, which will start on Jan. 19.

Many people are expected to go on vacation during the winter break, which will give a boost to local tourism activity. The country’s ski resorts will be one of the main beneficiaries of the short break.

Last year, the winter school break was a disappointment for hoteliers at those destinations. Due to mild weather and the lack of snow, holidaymakers kept away from ski resorts.

The picture is, however, different this time round. The country’s major ski resorts are now enjoying heavy snowfall and strong demand from families with children.

Tours for ski resorts are already 70 percent booked, said the people from the industry, adding that the occupancy rate at the facilities and hotels in those destinations is expected to climb to 100 percent during the winter break.

The snow depth is around 50 centimeters at Uludağ and most of the facilities are opening doors to vacationers, said Burak Beceren from GÜMTOB, a hotel-owners association.

“The demand is strong for ski reports. We are expecting hotels to be 100 percent full this weekend,” he said.

Some holidaymakers are also booking for ski resorts in Bulgaria, Romania and Austria, according to Ali Onaran, the board chair of Prontotour.

The cost of a five-night stay at a hotel in the most popular ski resort Uludağ, in the northwestern province of Bursa, for a family of three ranges between 42,000 Turkish Liras ($1,396) to 113,000 liras.

In Palandöken in the eastern province of Erzurum continues a similar vacation will cost between 28,000 liras to 113,000 liras, while in Erciyes in the Central Anatolian province of Kayseri the price tag will be somewhere between 44,000 liras to 94,000 liras.

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Blinken promises Zelensky US will sustain support for Ukraine

Blinken promises Zelensky US will sustain support for Ukraine
LATEST NEWS

  1. Blinken promises Zelensky US will sustain support for Ukraine

    Blinken promises Zelensky US will sustain support for Ukraine

  2. Somali president’s son fined 27,300 liras over deadly accident

    Somali president’s son fined 27,300 liras over deadly accident

  3. 'Europe must up its game' on AI: EU chief

    'Europe must up its game' on AI: EU chief

  4. WHO says Covid vaccines saved at least 1.4 mn lives in Europe

    WHO says Covid vaccines saved at least 1.4 mn lives in Europe

  5. Indian soldiers killed in Gallipoli campaign commemorated in Istanbul

    Indian soldiers killed in Gallipoli campaign commemorated in Istanbul
Recommended
OpenAI to launch anti-disinformation tools for 2024 elections

OpenAI to launch anti-disinformation tools for 2024 elections
Banks to switch to inflation accounting from 2025

Banks to switch to inflation accounting from 2025
Trade minister vows improvement in current account

Trade minister vows improvement in current account
AI to impact 60 pct of advanced economy jobs: IMF chief

AI to impact 60 pct of advanced economy jobs: IMF chief
Worlds richest five men double fortune since 2020: Oxfam

World's richest five men double fortune since 2020: Oxfam
Automakers warn of growing trade imbalance with China

Automakers warn of growing trade imbalance with China
Budget deficit in 2023 less-than gov’t forecast

Budget deficit in 2023 less-than gov’t forecast
WORLD Blinken promises Zelensky US will sustain support for Ukraine

Blinken promises Zelensky US will sustain support for Ukraine

Secretary of State Antony Blinken promised sustained U.S. support for Ukraine in a meeting Tuesday with President Volodymyr Zelensky, despite a row in the U.S. Congress on approving new funding.
ECONOMY OpenAI to launch anti-disinformation tools for 2024 elections

OpenAI to launch anti-disinformation tools for 2024 elections

ChatGPT maker OpenAI has said it will introduce tools to combat disinformation ahead of the dozens of elections this year in countries that are home to half the world's population.
SPORTS German football legend Beckenbauer dies aged 78

German football legend Beckenbauer dies aged 78

Germany united to mourn the death of Franz Beckenbauer on Monday, with figures from across the sporting and political landscape bidding farewell to the "Kaiser".