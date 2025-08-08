Wildfires under control in several cities after intense efforts

KARABÜK
Firefighters in Türkiye have brought wildfires under control in the provinces of Karabük, Bartın and İzmir after meticulously battling flames across forests and rural areas for hours.

In the northern province of Karabük, a wildfire that had initially been contained flared up again in a forested area on Aug. 7.

Firefighting teams, supported by one plane and five helicopters, worked to suppress the flames in steep and elevated terrain.

As a precaution, residents of a nearby village were evacuated.

While the blaze was partially brought under control after nearly 20 hours on Aug. 8, air and ground teams continued cooling operations to prevent further flare-ups.

In the neighboring province of Bartın, wildfires erupted in four separate spots in a forested area near a village.

The fires were difficult to contain due to rough terrain and strong winds.

Firefighting helicopters, along with crews from Bartın and surrounding provinces, managed to bring the flames under control after battling them from both air and ground.

Local villagers supported the response by delivering water in tanks and wetting down grass and gardens to prevent the fire from reaching their homes.

Separately, an agricultural fire broke out on Aug. 7 near a village, spreading toward a nearby forest.

Crews managed to extinguish the blaze before it reached any homes.

In the western city of İzmir’s Selçuk district, a fire erupted on Aug. 7 in a reed-covered area near a hospital.

Fueled by dry vegetation and strong winds, the flames quickly spread toward residential areas, prompting panic among residents, especially after the fire reached a nearby livestock farm.

Firefighters responded swiftly and managed to contain the blaze before it caused any injuries or major damage.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

Syria condemns terror group SDF’s conference, withdraws from planned Paris talks
