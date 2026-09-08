Wildfires rage in Antalya, Adana as homes evacuated

Wildfires rage in Antalya, Adana as homes evacuated

ANTALYA
Wildfires rage in Antalya, Adana as homes evacuated

 

Wildfires continued to burn in Türkiye’s southern provinces of Antalya and Adana on Sept. 8, prompting evacuations and mobilizing more than 1,000 personnel as strong winds hampered firefighting efforts.

In Antalya’s Aksu district, a fire that broke out in the Karaöz area spread rapidly under winds reaching 30 kilometers per hour, advancing toward residential areas and eventually reaching the Döşemealtı district. Authorities evacuated 254 homes and 720 people in Aksu and neighboring Kepez, while further evacuations were underway in Yeşilkaraman.

Officials also evacuated animals, including those from a municipal shelter, as emergency teams established a mobile coordination center, temporary communications infrastructure and aid stations. Power outages affected almost 3,000 subscribers in the area.

Firefighters tackled the blaze from the air and ground using aircraft, helicopters, water tankers, heavy machinery and security vehicles. Authorities said the fire’s intensity had decreased and expressed hope it could be brought under control. Smoke and ash from the blaze reached Antalya city center.

Meanwhile, a separate wildfire in Adana’s Kozan district spread across the Doğanalanı and Düzağaç areas, forcing the precautionary evacuation of nearby settlements. Seven homes were destroyed, according to local reports.

The General Directorate of Forestry said fires in Antalya’s Serik, Kayseri’s Yahyalı, and Adana’s Karaisalı and Feke districts had been brought under control, with cooling operations continuing.

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