Wildfires break out in Balıkesir's Kazdağları mountain area

BALIKESİR

Wildfires in two spots has broken out in Balıkesir's Kazdağları mountain range- also known as Ida mountains- on Aug. 23.

The General Directorate of Forestry sent firefighting teams along with three planes and nine helicopters to the area to put out the fire.

The cause of the fire is unknown.