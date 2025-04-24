Widespread downpours to soak Türkiye despite rising temperatures

ISTANBUL

Amid spring's deceptive warmth, experts have warned of an impending wave of rainfall sweeping across Türkiye, including major cities like Istanbul and Ankara, bringing potential flash floods, strong winds and travel disruptions.

According to the latest forecast from the Turkish State Meteorological Service, widespread showers and thunderstorms will continue through the weekend, impacting much of the country.

Istanbul is expected to experience showers and thunderstorms beginning on April 24, with temperature highs ranging from 19 to 21 degrees Celsius throughout the week, according to meteorologist Cengiz Çelik.

He also noted that Ankara will also experience rainfall on April 24, 25, and 26, with temperatures remaining above the seasonal average for the capital city.

He highlighted that the northeast, including the interior parts of the Eastern Black Sea and the entirety of Eastern Anatolia, will see persistent rainfall for at least a week.

Meanwhile, the western city of İzmir and the western parts of the Mediterranean coastal province of Antalya are also set for downpours, with highs of 27 degrees and 23 degrees expected for the two cities, respectively.

A notable rise in temperatures is expected to continue, keeping most areas warmer than usual for this time of year. However, meteorologists warn that despite the warm weather, residents should remain cautious due to the incoming rain system.

Prominent meteorologist Orhan Şen added his insights, pointing out ongoing dust transport affecting southeastern cities like Diyarbakır, Mardin, and Şırnak, as well as the eastern province of Ağrı, while also warning of foggy conditions in the Marmara region.

Türkiye has seen a significant rainfall deficit in recent months. After an unusually dry February, March followed suit.

According to official data, rainfall levels across the country fell significantly below seasonal norms and the figures recorded in March last year. This marked a 53 percent decrease compared to historical averages and a staggering 59 percent drop from March 2024.

Thus, the anticipated spring rains are expected to bring much-needed relief, offering a welcome reprieve to regions grappling with prolonged dryness.