WHO calls for urgent focus on brain health

COPENHAGEN
The World Health Organization (WHO) Tuesday called for urgently scaling up care for neurological conditions, which impact more than three billion people globally, insisting many could be prevented or treated with the right services.

Neurological conditions affect more than 40 percent of the global population, while disorders claim more than 11 million lives each year, the WHO said.

The top 10 neurological conditions contributing to death and disability include stroke, migraine, Alzheimer's disease and other dementias, meningitis, and idiopathic epilepsy, according to the latest numbers, from 2021.

But structural, financial and social barriers are hindering progress against such conditions, while widespread prejudice and misconceptions are preventing people from seeking treatment, the U.N. health agency warned.

"WHO is calling for urgent, evidence-based and coordinated global action to prioritize brain health and expand neurological care," it said.

Only 63 countries have a national policy on neurological disorders, while only 34 report having dedicated funding.

"With more than one in three people in the world living with conditions affecting their brain we must do all we can to improve the health care they need," said WHO assistant director-general Jeremy Farrar.

"Many of these neurological conditions can be prevented or effectively treated, yet services remain out of reach for most, especially in rural and underserved areas, where people too often face stigma, social exclusion and financial hardship."

The WHO report found that low-income countries have more than 80 times fewer neurologists than high-income nations.

Hamas says has handed over all hostage remains it can reach
