White goods market expands by 10 percent in 8 months

ISTANBUL
Domestic sales of white goods rose by 10 percent in the January-July period compared to the same period last year, says Gökhan Sığın, chairman of the board of directors of the Turkish White Goods Manufacturers' Association (TÜRKBESD).

The total sales of the white goods sector in six main products, consisting of exports and domestic sales, increased by 2 percent year-on-year to amounted to 19.1 million units, according to Sığın.

Those six main products include refrigerator, deep freezer, washing machine, dryer, dishwasher and oven.

While domestic sales grew 10 percent, the white goods industry’s exports declined by 2 percent in the first 8 months of 2024, according to Sığın.

Total production of local white goods makers stood at 19.2 million units, marking a 3 percent increase compared with the January-July period of 2023, he noted.

In July alone, domestic sales of 6 main products increased by 3 percent from a year ago, Sığın said.

“In the same month, our exports rose by 14 percent compared to 2023. Total sales consisting of export and domestic sales increased by 10 percent, and our production volume increased by 15 percent compared to July last year to 2.8 million units.”

Domestic sales largely helped compensate for the decline in exports, he stressed.

“The continuation of this course in the domestic market is crucial for the sustainability of our production and employment,” Sığın said.

