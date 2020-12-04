What’s in a name?: 'Adolf Hitler' wins vote in Namibia

  • December 04 2020 09:27:00

WINDHOEK-Agence France-Presse
While many Namibians have names originating from the ex-colonial power Germany, a newly-elected municipal councilor has overnight romped to prominence, not because of his victory but because he is called Adolf Hitler.

Adolf Hitler Uunona, 54, a politician of the ruling SWAPO party was last week elected local government councilor for Ompundja constituency in northern Namibia, with 85 percent of the ballots cast.

Sounding a tad annoyed, Uunona told AFP on Dec. 3 he was perplexed that people were intrigued by his being named after one of the world’s most notorious dictators.

He refused to discuss the reasons he was named Adolf Hitler.

"I am not going to entertain the conversation, there is no reason we should be sitting here, having an entire conversation about my name," he retorted.

"You really want us to have an entire conversation about my name? How will that make Namibia a better country, how will it contribute to the development of our country?" Uunona asked when contacted by an AFP journalist.

Germany colonized Namibia - then South West Africa - from 1884 to 1915.

After World War I, the League of Nations mandated South Africa to administer the territory as a protectorate which ruled for 75 years.

German occupiers in Namibia killed tens of thousands of indigenous Herero and Nama people in massacres from 1904 to 1908, which historians have called the first genocide of the 20th century.

