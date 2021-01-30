Weekend curfew in effect across Turkey

ANKARA- Anadolu Agency

Turkey imposed another weekend curfew late on Jan. 29 as part of measures to stem the spread the novel coronavirus.

The weekend-long curfew in the country began on Friday at 9:00 p.m. local time (1800GMT) and will end on Monday 5:00 a.m. local time (0200GMT).

Certain sectors such as production, supply, health and agriculture are exempt from the curfew and supermarkets, grocery stores, butchers, and dried fruit shops will operate between 10:00 a.m. and 5:00 p.m. (0700-1400GMT) over the weekend.

Turkey's overall case tally stands at 2.46 million, with recoveries topping 2.34 million and death toll reaching 25,736.