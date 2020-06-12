We are ready to discuss maritime borders with Turkey, says Greek PM

  • June 12 2020 08:58:38

We are ready to discuss maritime borders with Turkey, says Greek PM

KOMONITI- Anadolu Agency
We are ready to discuss maritime borders with Turkey, says Greek PM

Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis expressed his readiness on June 11 to discuss the delimitation of maritime zones with Turkey

Greece is always open to a dialogue with Turkey to delimitate the maritime zones,” Mitsotakis told an economic forum in the capital Athens.

“We can discuss [it] openly, and if we finally confirm that we cannot agree, there are always ways to refer the issue to the International Court [of Justice] in The Hague on how to solve the problem, but always with absolute respect for international law,” he said.

Mitsotakis said it was not an era of gunboat diplomacy and such understandings belong to other centuries.

Noting that Ankara and Athens have “complex” relations, he mentioned Turkey’s maritime zone delimitation agreements with Libya, claiming they were “invalid.”

In November, Turkey and Libya signed a memorandum of understanding on the delimitation of maritime jurisdiction areas.

The pact asserted Turkey's rights in the Eastern Mediterranean in the face of unilateral drilling by the Greek Cypriot administration, clarifying that the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus also has rights to the resources in the area.

Mitsotakis also defended an accord his country signed on June 9 with Italy on maritime boundaries to establish an exclusive economic zone (EEZ) between the two countries, stressing it was valid.

He said “if Turkey attempts to violate our sovereignty rights, it will see a response from not only Greece but also Europe.”

He added that it was not the way he wished to follow, but “if such a thing happens, it will have serious consequences.”

Turkey is a guarantor nation for the Turkish Cyprus and has consistently contested the Greek Cypriot administration's unilateral drilling in the Eastern Mediterranean, asserting that the TRNC also has rights to the resources in the area.

In 1974, following a coup aimed at the annexation of Cyprus by Greece, Ankara had to intervene as a guarantor power. In 1983, the Turkish Cyprus was founded.

The decades since have seen several attempts to resolve the Cyprus dispute, all ending in failure. The latest, held with the participation of the guarantor countries- Turkey, Greece and the U.K.- came to an end without any progress in 2017 in Switzerland.

borders,

MOST POPULAR

  1. Turkey resumes int’l flights after ending almost three-month ban

    Turkey resumes int’l flights after ending almost three-month ban

  2. Turkey lifts 14-day home quarantine for expats, eases border restrictions

    Turkey lifts 14-day home quarantine for expats, eases border restrictions

  3. Turkey to reopen all tourism facilities as of July: Minister

    Turkey to reopen all tourism facilities as of July: Minister

  4. Turkish Parliament ratifies bill increasing powers of ‘night watchmen’

    Turkish Parliament ratifies bill increasing powers of ‘night watchmen’

  5. Virus cases on the decline in Istanbul, İzmir: Minister

    Virus cases on the decline in Istanbul, İzmir: Minister
Recommended
Trump says he’ll pursue police use-of-force standard

Trump says he’ll pursue police use-of-force standard
US pledges to reduce Iraq troops as tensions ease

US pledges to reduce Iraq troops as tensions ease
Latin America virus cases top 1.5 mln as markets fear second wave

Latin America virus cases top 1.5 mln as markets fear second wave
US tops two million coronavirus cases

US tops two million coronavirus cases
Amazon bans police use of its face recognition for a year

Amazon bans police use of its face recognition for a year
Trump: No change at bases named for Confederate officers

Trump: No change at bases named for Confederate officers
WORLD Trump says he’ll pursue police use-of-force standard

Trump says he’ll pursue police use-of-force standard

President Donald Trump said on June 11 he would pursue an executive order to encourage police departments to meet “current professional standards for the use of force," while accusing Democrats of broadly branding police as the problem.
ECONOMY Turkish Airlines to resume flights to US, China

Turkish Airlines to resume flights to US, China

Turkish Airlines will resume some international flights this month to China, South Korea and the United States among other destinations, the airline said on June 12 , a day after it began restarting such services.
SPORTS Süper Lig title race resumes after three-month pandemic break

Süper Lig title race resumes after three-month pandemic break

The Turkish Süper Lig competition is set to resume behind closed doors following an almost three-month break due the coronavirus pandemic.