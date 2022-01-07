Turkey is one of top three countries in production of UAVs: Erdoğan

  • January 07 2022 09:12:00

Turkey is one of top three countries in production of UAVs: Erdoğan

ANKARA
Turkey is one of top three countries in production of UAVs: Erdoğan

We are among the 10 countries that can design, build and operate their own warships. And we are now one of the top three countries in the production of UAVs, UCAVs and fighting UAVs,” President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan has said on Jan. 6.

Erdoğan made a speech at an event held by the Turkish Aerospace Industries, Inc. (TUSAŞ) with the theme of “National Technologies and New Investments”, and the opening ceremony of the National Fighter Jet Production Facility.

Recalling that the number of defense projects, which he underlined was once 62, had today surpassed 750, Erdoğan said that the Turkish companies that operated in this area had increased from 56 to 1,500, and added: “In the similar vein, the budget of the defense industry projects has increased from $5.5 billion to $75 billion; the annual turnover of the sector from $1 billion to $10 billion; and our exports from $248 million to $3.224 billion.”

Stressing that Turkey had become a country capable of meeting not only its own needs but also the needs of the friendly and allied countries in terms of land and sea vehicles, President Erdoğan said: “We are among the 10 countries that can design, build and operate their own warships. And we are now one of the top three countries in the production of UAVs, UCAVs and fighting UAVs.”

“We owe it to these achievements that we easily carry out anti-terror operations inside our borders and conduct successful cross-border peace operations,” President Erdoğan underscored, and noted: “We are now raising the bar much higher and prepare our country for future warfare. By increasing our research and development investments, we are one by one implementing the systems that require high technology.”

Drones, Erdogan,

TURKEY Orthodox Christians mark Epiphany with dive for cross

Orthodox Christians mark Epiphany with dive for cross
MOST POPULAR

  1. First freight train from Pakistan to Turkey arrives after decade hiatus

    First freight train from Pakistan to Turkey arrives after decade hiatus

  2. Turkey shortens quarantine period to 7 days

    Turkey shortens quarantine period to 7 days

  3. Parliament passes law imposing higher fines for stockpiling

    Parliament passes law imposing higher fines for stockpiling

  4. Turkey is one of top three countries in production of UAVs: Erdoğan

    Turkey is one of top three countries in production of UAVs: Erdoğan

  5. Turkey expects cruise tourism boom in 2022

    Turkey expects cruise tourism boom in 2022
Recommended
Orthodox Christians mark Epiphany with dive for cross

Orthodox Christians mark Epiphany with dive for cross
Experts fear daily cases may hit 100,000 soon

Experts fear daily cases may hit 100,000 soon
Lawyer of femicide perpetrators sentenced for leaking documents

Lawyer of femicide perpetrators sentenced for leaking documents
Horse-drawn sleighs arouse interest in Turkey’s east

Horse-drawn sleighs arouse interest in Turkey’s east
THY evacuates 310 people from Morocco

THY evacuates 310 people from Morocco
Winner of New Year’s Eve lottery gets cheque

Winner of New Year’s Eve lottery gets cheque
WORLD Kazakh leader ordered use of lethal force on ’terrorists’

Kazakh leader ordered use of lethal force on ’terrorists’

The President of Kazakhstan said on Jan. 7 he authorized law enforcement to open fire on “terrorists” and shoot to kill, a move that comes after days of extremely violent protests in the former Soviet nation.
ECONOMY Parliament passes law imposing higher fines for stockpiling

Parliament passes law imposing higher fines for stockpiling

Turkey’s parliament has approved a legislation that is designed to prevent stockpiling by imposing higher fines for such activities at a time when consumer prices are rising.
SPORTS Djokovic’s detention becomes political issue in Australia

Djokovic’s detention becomes political issue in Australia

On a tennis court, Novak Djokovic’s timing is perfect. But when he arrived in Australia to play the first Grand Slam of the year holding documents allowing him to enter the country without a COVID-19 vaccine, his timing hardly could have been worse.