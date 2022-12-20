We are like father and son with İmamoğlu, says CHP leader

We are like father and son with İmamoğlu, says CHP leader

ANKARA
We are like father and son with İmamoğlu, says CHP leader

Kemal Kılıçdaroğlu, the chairman of the Republican People’s Party (CHP) has described his relations with Istanbul Mayor Ekrem İmamoğlu as father and son in a bid to end speculations that the two men have different stances concerning who should be the joint candidate of the opposition alliance.

“Ekrem İmamoğlu is here today [at the CHP parliamentary group]. I will now disclose something our closest friends already know. We are like father and son with İmamoğlu. As he is the son of the CHP, he is at the same time like my son,” Kılıçdaroğlu told his deputies at the Parliament on Dec. 20.

On a question about Kılıçdaroğlu’s description of their ties as father and son, İmamoğlu said “I felt proud.”

İmamoğlu also attended the parliamentary group of the CHP and held a face-to-face meeting with Kılıçdaroğlu. The visit comes amid discussions whether a court decision that imposed a political ban on İmamoğlu would have an influence on the joint candidate of the opposition alliance. There are speculations that Good (İYİ) Party Chairwoman Meral Akşener supports İmamoğlu’s candidacy despite Kılıçdaroğlu’s opposition.

The CHP leader did not touch on this debate but reiterated that he will continue to defend İmamoğlu against the government after Interior Minister Süleyman Soylu said he would remove the mayor from office in case the court decision is approved by the appeals court.

“Who are you to remove the lover of 16 million people of Istanbul from his office?” he asked.

Repeating that the six-party Nation Alliance continues to stay together, Kılıçdaroğlu said “We will absolutely build the power of people. We will struggle with determination. We will bring peace to Türkiye. As six leaders, we are together. We will bring democracy altogether.”

“We will wait for the polls with common sense. We will unseat the government,” he added.

Turkey, Elections,

TÜRKIYE We are like father and son with İmamoğlu, says CHP leader

We are like father and son with İmamoğlu, says CHP leader
MOST POPULAR

  1. Turkish grocery app Getir grabs German rival Gorillas

    Turkish grocery app Getir grabs German rival Gorillas

  2. Two arrested in child abuse case

    Two arrested in child abuse case
Recommended
İmamoğlu to be suspended if his sentence upheld: Minister

İmamoğlu to be suspended if his sentence upheld: Minister
CHP leader rules out Istanbul mayor’s bid for presidency after court verdict

CHP leader rules out Istanbul mayor’s bid for presidency after court verdict
Turkish parliament breaks session record with over 9 hours

Turkish parliament breaks session record with over 9 hours
Prosecutor appeals to correct court decision against Istanbul Mayor

Prosecutor appeals to correct court decision against Istanbul Mayor
Opposition alliance lends support for Istanbul Mayor after court decision

Opposition alliance lends support for Istanbul Mayor after court decision
Opposition alliance to announce government program soon: CHP

Opposition alliance to announce government program soon: CHP
WORLD Trumps tax returns to be discussed by congressional panel

Trump's tax returns to be discussed by congressional panel

The Democratic-controlled House Ways and Means Committee is expected to vote Tuesday on whether to publicly release years of Donald Trump’s tax returns, which the former president has long tried to shield.

ECONOMY UK sending 1,200 troops to fill in as ambulance crews strike

UK sending 1,200 troops to fill in as ambulance crews strike

The British government has said it will dispatch 1,200 troops to fill in for striking ambulance drivers and border staff as multiple public sector unions walk off the job in the week before Christmas.

SPORTS Huge crowds welcome Argentina team after World Cup victory

Huge crowds welcome Argentina team after World Cup victory

Thousands of fans lined up in the middle of the night to try to get a glimpse of the Argentina soccer team that won one of the greatest World Cup finals of all time ahead what is scheduled to be a day of celebrations in Buenos Aires.