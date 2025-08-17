Wave of resignations sparks denials from CHP mayors

ANKARA

Several mayors from the main opposition Republican People’s Party (CHP) have rejected rumors that they would resign and join the ruling Justice and Development Party (AKP), pushing back against claims of further defections following a wave of resignations.

The statements came after six CHP mayors, including Aydın's Özlem Çerçioğlu, formally joined the AKP at a ceremony on Aug. 14 marking the ruling party's 24th anniversary.

"The allegations are being spread without even consulting the intended recipients of the news and are being turned into part of a policy of slander," read a written statement released by the Ankara Municipality press office on Aug. 16.

Mansur Yavaş’s administration is committed to providing equal and fair service to residents regardless of political affiliation, the statement said.

"He will continue to do this... under the umbrella of the Republican People’s Party," it added.

Muğla Mayor Ahmet Aras also dismissed claims of a switch in a message posted on X.

"Positions obtained through the votes of our people are not spoils, but entrusted to us. They cannot be taken over and transferred to another party," he said.

Afyonkarahisar Mayor Burcu Köksal issued a similar denial on Aug. 15, rejecting reports that she planned to join the AKP.

"I am a child of the Republican People's Party, founded by [Mustafa Kemal] Atatürk," she wrote on X.

"Even if there is no space left within the party where I can do politics, I will open a new space again within this party."

President and AKP leader Recep Tayyip Erdoğan welcomed Çerçioğlu alongside eight other mayors at the event on Aug. 14.