Waterfall believed to be sacred dries up for first time

  • October 19 2021 07:00:00

ANTALYA
A waterfall in Turkey’s Mediterranean province of Antalya has dried out due to the effects of global warming and low precipitation in a time when environmental disasters because of climate change are becoming more common.

There is not a single drop of water left in Uçarsu Waterfall, which originates from the skirts of Akdağ in the Kaş district and flows from a height of about 50 meters, according to Demirören News Agency (DHA).

The waterfall was named “Uçarsu” (Flying Water in Turkish) due to the water soaring in the air and then having the appearance of a white cloud, but now, only mossy rocks are visible on the mountainside.

The water bed the river forms by flowing through a valley of about 5 kilometers is now full of stones.

“This is the first time something like this is happening. Normally it would flow until December; there would be water. But since September this year, we have seen that the water has disappeared,” said Altan Kıllı, a local.

The waterfall was also considered sacred by the Alevis living in the region and attracted the attention of tourists with its legends.

According to narratives, the waterfall was blessed by Abdal Musa, one of the Anatolian saints, who has a tomb in the Tekke village in the province.

The legends tell that Abdal Musa went to the province of Muğla’s Seydikemer district, but he was not given food there and was forced to return.

When he came to Uçarsu, a shepherd’s daughter shared her only bread with Musa.

It is believed that Uçarsu Waterfall flows towards Gömbe in summer and towards Seydikemer in winter.

