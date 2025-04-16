Washington plans phased withdrawal from Syria: Media

TEL AVIV

Washington has notified the Israeli government that it will begin a phased withdrawal of U.S. troops from Syria within the next two months, according to Israeli media reports.

Despite Israel's persistent lobbying to prevent the move, Washington has signaled that those efforts have failed, Israeli media organization Yediot Aharonot reported.

Nevertheless, Israeli defense officials are continuing to press the administration to reconsider, fearing the strategic vacuum such a withdrawal might create.

The decision is consistent with President Donald Trump’s long-standing agenda, as he frequently declared that U.S. forces should not be entangled in Middle Eastern conflicts, stating bluntly, “This isn’t our war.”

While the move is not entirely unexpected, Israeli officials are alarmed by its potential regional repercussions, the report said.

According to a separate Reuters report published late on April 15, the U.S. military intends to consolidate its forces in Syria over the coming weeks, possibly halving its current 2,000 troops.

Most of these are stationed in the northeast and work alongside local forces to suppress any resurgence of the ISIL terrorist organization. One official noted that troop numbers could be reduced to around 1,000, though final figures remain uncertain.

In a separate report, Al Arabiya said that a formal announcement regarding the withdrawal is expected in the coming days.

According to the sources, Israeli officials fear that a U.S. pullback may pave the way for Türkiye to assert greater influence over strategic locations in Syria.

Israeli sources view Trump's suggestion to mediate between Türkiye and Israel as unconvincing.

The Israeli defense authorities are on high alert, not only because of the withdrawal but also due to remarks made by President Trump during a recent White House meeting with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

In recent weeks, Israel has carried out airstrikes on the T4 airbase near Palmyra in Syria’s Homs province, to delay Türkiye’s alleged deployment there.

Israeli officials fear Türkiye could limit Israel’s operational freedom in Syria and potentially pose a future threat to the Golan Heights, further escalating regional tensions.