Washington plans phased withdrawal from Syria: Media

Washington plans phased withdrawal from Syria: Media

TEL AVIV
Washington plans phased withdrawal from Syria: Media

Washington has notified the Israeli government that it will begin a phased withdrawal of U.S. troops from Syria within the next two months, according to Israeli media reports.

Despite Israel's persistent lobbying to prevent the move, Washington has signaled that those efforts have failed, Israeli media organization Yediot Aharonot reported.

Nevertheless, Israeli defense officials are continuing to press the administration to reconsider, fearing the strategic vacuum such a withdrawal might create.

The decision is consistent with President Donald Trump’s long-standing agenda, as he frequently declared that U.S. forces should not be entangled in Middle Eastern conflicts, stating bluntly, “This isn’t our war.”

While the move is not entirely unexpected, Israeli officials are alarmed by its potential regional repercussions, the report said.

According to a separate Reuters report published late on April 15, the U.S. military intends to consolidate its forces in Syria over the coming weeks, possibly halving its current 2,000 troops.

Most of these are stationed in the northeast and work alongside local forces to suppress any resurgence of the ISIL terrorist organization. One official noted that troop numbers could be reduced to around 1,000, though final figures remain uncertain.

In a separate report, Al Arabiya said that a formal announcement regarding the withdrawal is expected in the coming days.

According to the sources, Israeli officials fear that a U.S. pullback may pave the way for Türkiye to assert greater influence over strategic locations in Syria.

Israeli sources view Trump's suggestion to mediate between Türkiye and Israel as unconvincing.

The Israeli defense authorities are on high alert, not only because of the withdrawal but also due to remarks made by President Trump during a recent White House meeting with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

Israeli sources view Trump's suggestion to mediate between Türkiye and Israel during the talks as unconvincing.

In recent weeks, Israel has carried out airstrikes on the T4 airbase near Palmyra in Syria’s Homs province, to delay Türkiye’s alleged deployment there.

Israeli officials fear Türkiye could limit Israel’s operational freedom in Syria and potentially pose a future threat to the Golan Heights, further escalating regional tensions.

 

US troops,

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() DEM Party’s meeting with justice minister postponed

DEM Party’s meeting with justice minister postponed
LATEST NEWS

  1. DEM Party’s meeting with justice minister postponed

    DEM Party’s meeting with justice minister postponed

  2. Türkiye won’t open straits until peace reached between Russia-Ukraine

    Türkiye won’t open straits until peace reached between Russia-Ukraine

  3. Türkiye to enter a new era after solving terror problem: Erdoğan

    Türkiye to enter a new era after solving terror problem: Erdoğan

  4. 500,000 displaced in Gaza since collapse of truce as food supplies dwindle

    500,000 displaced in Gaza since collapse of truce as food supplies dwindle

  5. Trump admin threatens to ban Harvard from enrolling foreign students

    Trump admin threatens to ban Harvard from enrolling foreign students
Recommended
500,000 displaced in Gaza since collapse of truce as food supplies dwindle

500,000 displaced in Gaza since collapse of truce as food supplies dwindle
Trump admin threatens to ban Harvard from enrolling foreign students

Trump admin threatens to ban Harvard from enrolling foreign students
Myanmar junta to free nearly 5,000 prisoners in amnesty

Myanmar junta to free nearly 5,000 prisoners in amnesty
Trump blocked Israeli plan to strike Iran nuclear sites: Report

Trump blocked Israeli plan to strike Iran nuclear sites: Report
China’s Xi visits Cambodia to cap 3-nation South Asia tour

China’s Xi visits Cambodia to cap 3-nation South Asia tour
Ukraine’s Zelensky urges pressure on Russia to end war

Ukraine’s Zelensky urges pressure on Russia to end war
UN nuclear chief in Tehran ahead of fresh Iran-US talks

UN nuclear chief in Tehran ahead of fresh Iran-US talks
WORLD 500,000 displaced in Gaza since collapse of truce as food supplies dwindle

500,000 displaced in Gaza since collapse of truce as food supplies dwindle

Around 500,000 Palestinians have been displaced in Gaza since Israel resumed its military offensive in the Palestinian territory following the collapse of a temporary truce with Hamas, according to the U.N. humanitarian office, OCHA.
ECONOMY Private sector’s external debt tops $179 billion in February

Private sector’s external debt tops $179 billion in February

The private sector’s total outstanding loans received from abroad stood at $179.2 billion as of February, increasing by $1.2 billion in comparison to the previous month, the Central Bank said on April 17.
SPORTS Referees to wear body cameras at Club World Cup

Referees to wear body cameras at Club World Cup

Referees at this year's Club World Cup will be equipped with body cameras and instructed to implement new rules to cut down on time-wasting by goalkeepers, FIFA announced on April 14.
﻿