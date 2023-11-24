Warrant to be issued if Dink's killer fails to appear

Warrant to be issued if Dink's killer fails to appear

ISTANBUL
Warrant to be issued if Dinks killer fails to appear

An Istanbul juvenile court has notified that if Ogün Samast, the murderer of journalist Hrant Dink, fails to attend the initial hearing scheduled for Dec. 26 in the new case against him, a warrant for his arrest will be issued.

Released from prison last week after serving a 16-year sentence, Samast now finds himself entangled in fresh legal proceedings, facing charges of "committing a crime on behalf of an armed terrorist organization," with alleged ties to FETÖ, the group behind the 2016 coup attempt.

Dink, a prominent journalist and the then editor-in-chief of the weekly Agos, was gunned down in broad daylight in front of his office 16 years ago by Samast, a then 17-year-old jobless high-school dropout.

Although Samast committed the crime when he was under 18, the new trial will be conducted as open court due to his current adult status.

The court, having ordered the disclosure of Samast's address upon his release from prison, mandated that if he resides in Istanbul, a copy of the indictment along with the date and time of the hearing should be communicated to him.

Additionally, the court ruled that if he fails to appear, he may be forcibly brought in or a warrant for his arrest may be issued.

In the event of Samast residing outside the city, the court decided to instruct the location's heavy penal court in his province through a written directive. If he still does not attend despite notification, he will be compelled to appear, and his defense will be obtained through the Justice Ministry’s online system.

Recognizing a legal connection between the ongoing trial of 11 defendants, including instigators Yasin Hayal and Erhan Tuncel, the court further requested the consolidation of these cases.

The new indictment, which includes criminal complaints from an Istanbul high criminal court, points to Samast's statement in 2014 implicating Hayal and Tuncel.

Despite the lack of concrete evidence proving Samast's FETÖ membership, the indictment suggests his connections with the organization's executives and members. Notably, the contacts reveal that Samast, along with other suspects, acted in line with the interests and objectives of the organization during and after the murder.

Quark.Models.Entities.Ancestor?.Title?.ToUpperInvariant() Galata Tower under restoration

Galata Tower under restoration
LATEST NEWS

  1. Galata Tower under restoration

    Galata Tower under restoration

  2. İşbank obtains $915 mln syndicated loan

    İşbank obtains $915 mln syndicated loan

  3. Tax incentives to be offered to boost FX inflows: Şimşek

    Tax incentives to be offered to boost FX inflows: Şimşek

  4. Türkiye supports societies struggling with gender inequality

    Türkiye supports societies struggling with gender inequality

  5. 3 die, 2 injured in Siirt mine collapse

    3 die, 2 injured in Siirt mine collapse
Recommended
Turkish scientist on list of 100 Most Influential Women

Turkish scientist on list of 100 Most Influential Women
Grant support to be provided for climate change adaptation

Grant support to be provided for climate change adaptation
Yusufeli Dam to produce energy at full capacity in 2024

Yusufeli Dam to produce energy at full capacity in 2024
Türkiye in UNESCO heritage committee for four-year term

Türkiye in UNESCO heritage committee for four-year term
HIV cases quadruple since 2012 in Türkiye: Experts

HIV cases quadruple since 2012 in Türkiye: Experts
Türkiye supports societies struggling with gender inequality

Türkiye supports societies struggling with gender inequality
3 die, 2 injured in Siirt mine collapse

3 die, 2 injured in Siirt mine collapse
WORLD South Korea says Russian support likely enabled North Korea to successfully launch a spy satellite

South Korea says Russian support likely enabled North Korea to successfully launch a spy satellite

South Korea has concluded that Russian support likely enabled North Korea to put a spy satellite into orbit for the first time this week, and will know whether it is functioning properly by early next week, officials said Thursday.
ECONOMY İşbank obtains $915 mln syndicated loan

İşbank obtains $915 mln syndicated loan

İşbank, one of Türkiye’s largest private banks, has obtained a syndicated loan of $915 million.
SPORTS VAR controversies prompt calls for action in Premier League

VAR controversies prompt calls for action in Premier League

VAR was supposed to help cut out egregious and costly refereeing mistakes but the technology has come under heavy fire from Premier League managers who have lost faith in the system.