Warning signs emerge after deadly Kahramanmaraş school shooting

KAHRAMANMARAŞ

Investigators are piecing together signs that may have preceded the deadly school shooting in Kahramanmaraş, as fresh details from the inquiry put the focus on gun access, digital material and warnings that may have gone unheeded.

The April 15 attack at Ayser Çalık Middle School in the Onikişubat district killed eight students and a teacher and wounded 13 others before the 14-year-old suspect also died.

The father, a retired police superintendent, was later detained as part of the investigation.

Prosecutors examining the suspect’s digital devices found a document dated April 11 referring to carrying out a major act in the near future.

Authorities found no evidence of a terrorism link at this stage.

The suspect had also reportedly been active in online spaces before the attack.

Posts and videos circulated by a minor in Argentina claiming to have known him through platforms such as Discord and Reddit appeared to show the teenager handling firearms believed to belong to his father and discussing recent shooting practice.

Those claims have not been independently verified, but they are likely to form part of the wider digital investigation.

The father told investigators that the weapons were kept in locked storage in the family home, but that he did not know how his son had learned to open it.

In his testimony, he said he had recently taken the boy to a shooting range after repeated requests, a detail likely to intensify scrutiny over how the weapons were secured and how the teenager became familiar with them.

Police also revealed that the teenager had used an image on his WhatsApp profile referencing Elliot Rodger, who carried out a deadly attack in the United States in 2014.

Rodger, then 22, killed six people near the University of California Santa Barbara, before taking his own life. In a video released prior to the attack, he described his actions as “retribution” against women who had rejected him.

Teachers and people who knew the student also described troubling behavior before the attack.

The attack has already sharpened a broader national debate over school security and firearm access.

After the Kahramanmaraş and Şanlıurfa shootings, Turkish authorities held a nationwide school security meeting and opened investigations into threatening or inflammatory social media posts linked to the incidents.

School shootings remain rare in Türkiye, making the back-to-back attacks in Şanlıurfa and Kahramanmaraş especially jarring.