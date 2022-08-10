Warmer weather coming as of Aug 16: Expert

ISTANBUL

Türkiye will experience a new wave of torrid weather starting from Aug. 16 and 17 when the temperatures will be warmer, a meteorologist has said.

“The heat we feel today across the country will be called ‘cool’ when compared to the new heat wave,” Hüseyin Öztel said.

According to Öztel, it is too early for the country to expect a fall coming as a new heat wave expected to last around 20 days is around the corner.

However, the fluctuation in temperatures will cause heavy showers. The expert warned residents of the Central Anatolian provinces, the western provinces close to Central Anatolia and the northwestern province of Bursa of downpours this week.

He also warned the residents of Istanbul of rainfalls on Aug. 10 and 11.

“Istanbul may witness precipitation in these two days. Those who will be out should take precautions,” he added.