War, uncertainties cast shadow over IMF-World Bank meetings

WASHINGTON

International Monetary Fund (IMF) Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva speaks with President of the Council on Foreign Relations (CFR) Michael Froman during a curtain-raiser event to kick off the IMF and World Bank Spring Meetings on April 09, 2026 in Washington, DC.

The International Monetary Fund (IMF)–World Bank Spring Meetings kicked off in Washington Monday, at a time when the global economy is grappling with mounting challenges, including fallout from the ongoing war in the Middle East.

Central bankers, ministers of finance and development, private sector executives, civil society representatives, and academics will gather at the meetings to discuss the state of the global economy and issues of international concern, such as the growth outlook, financial stability, and poverty reduction.

The 2026 Spring Meetings will take place from April 13, through April 18 in the IMF and World Bank Group headquarters, in the U.S. capital.

The IMF will lower global growth forecasts due to the Middle East war, IMF managing director Kristalina Georgieva said last week, warning of the conflict's "scarring effects."

Georgieva said that — even in the fund's "most hopeful scenario" — spiraling energy costs, infrastructure damage, supply disruptions and a loss of market confidence meant growth would be less than expected.

The IMF also anticipates having to provide up to $50 billion in immediate financial assistance to countries affected by the war, with food insecurity set to affect at least 45 million people.

"Given the spillovers from the war, we expect near-term demand for IMF balance-of-payments support to rise by somewhere between $20 billion and $50 billion, with the lower bound prevailing if ceasefire holds," Georgieva said.

World Bank President Ajay Banga said also last week his institution could put up as much as $25 billion "very quickly" in financing to developing countries affected by the war. He said as much as $60 billion may be made available over the longer term, if countries need it.